City Lines art show highlights artists’ different takes on Singapore cityscape

January’s arts calendar is dominated by the multi-tentacled Cthulhu that is Singapore Art Week. Before that takes over the scene, however, budget some time to see Maya Gallery’s thoughtfully curated show, which opens on Jan 11.

Artist, curator and gallery founder Masturah Sha’ari has pulled together more than 30 works by 10 contemporary artists for City Lines, exploring a cityscape, as she puts it, “traced not in architecture, but in memory. City Lines explores this quieter geography, where the boundaries between place and perception blur”.