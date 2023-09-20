Chowk Productions blends Indian odissi dance and clowning in new show

SINGAPORE –Chowk Productions, a dance company rooted in odissi, will blend the Indian classical form with clowning in its first collaboration with a guest director.

The two art forms might not sound like a natural pairing, but artistic director and choreographer Raka Maitra, 53, has shown an appetite for defying convention since founding Chowk in 2014.

She invited Argentinian director and actor Guillermo Angelelli, 61, who co-founded the avant-garde clown group El Clu del Claun and has taught at the Intercultural Theatre Institute (ITI) since 2012, to direct six of the company’s odissi-trained dancers in a new show.

Limbo: Few Last Words, which explores different states of being in between, is on at the Drama Centre Black Box from Sept 28 to 30.

Angelelli is centring the work on texts that dwell on the end of culture – poet T.S. Eliot’s The Hollow Men (1925) and novelist Henry Miller’s Tropic Of Capricorn (1939) – in a comment about a culture which has been “led by men for centuries”.

The six women dancers don suits, hoodies and denim jackets and play six men – Angelelli refers to them as “drag kings” – a choice that challenges a dance form often associated with feminine movements.

Maitra, who met Angelelli a decade ago when the director would sit in for Chowk’s rehearsals at its former Emily Hill studio, says: “I don’t think of teaching odissi to make odissi dancers. I want my dancers to have odissi as a tool to do whatever they want to do.”

In this unorthodox blend of two forms, Angelelli says he is looking for “the possibility of contamination”, a word which has positive connotations for the director, who believes that “rigidity is what is killing us, culturally and as a species”.

Instead of having the dancers learn the codified rules of the classic clown, Angelelli says his approach is to help the actors find and develop their personalities as clowns before developing the humorous gags.

Maitra explains the reason for this collaboration. Although the emotional state of hasya (Sanskrit for humour or comedy) exists in the Natya Shastra, a Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts, she always felt that hasya had not been adequately explored in dance.

But work that transgresses boundaries – genre or otherwise – has its fair share of challenges, Maitra says. “More and more, with festivals defining what dance and theatre are, what Malay is, what Indian is, it’s becoming more difficult for our company.”

Chowk’s multiracial dancers – many of whom are not ethnically Indian – have sometimes drawn criticism from audiences who, having a fixed idea of what an odissi performance should look like, said they wished there were more brown bodies.