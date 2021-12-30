Chinese moon myth meets Malay adoption story

The threads of fantasy and reality intertwine in Rupa co.lab's latest play Rindu Di Bulan, which combines the Chinese legend of the moon goddess Chang'e with the story of a Malay woman and her adopted son.

Playwright Raimi Safari, 34, says he thought of the idea when he was sitting on his balcony and glimpsed the moon.

"It was a full moon and it struck me that when I was growing up, I was very much intrigued by the story of Chang'e and the rabbit on the moon. Wasn't that interesting? I was a Malay boy who was able to access these stories. That is very Singaporean, I feel - the connections we have across cultural boundaries."

In the play, Mak is preparing to go on the mini pilgrimage known as the umrah, even as she has to confront the fact that she has been living with her non-mahram adopted son for years.

In Islam, a mahram is a member of one's family with whom marriage is forbidden. Women are not obliged to conceal their bodies with a hijab from people who are their mahram.

Adoption is a topic that resonates with the Malay community, says Rindu Di Bulan's director Adib Kosnan, 36, who is also an associate artist at Checkpoint Theatre.

"In our cast, in our production team, we all know of people who have gone through adoption. It's not a taboo subject, it's not something that's spoken while walking on eggshells. But at the same time, we also don't know exactly what the people who go through this on a daily basis go through," he says.

Adoption is a topic which Raimi is deeply familiar with. When he was two days old, he was given away to his paternal uncle's family.

"Growing up, you think you are all alone and that adoption is not a common thing everybody goes through," he says. "But when I was reaching my teens and young adulthood years, I found I had some friends who were also adopted. After discussing this with my fellow actors and Rupa co.lab members, I found out that some of their grandmothers were also given away during times of war."

Adoption can present complications, he adds. "With my foster mum, I wasn't breastfed, so technically, I am still non-mahram to her. Does she need to wear the headdress in the house when I am around? Do I need to cover certain parts of my body?

"For men, the area that needs to be covered in front of those who are non-mahram falls between the belly button and the knees. So I can't even wear shorts in the house in front of her. It's one of the tricky things we think about when we are older. Are we doing things right? Are we on the right path?"

Rupa co.lab, founded in 2019 by members of playwright collective Main Tulis Group, seeks to reshape contemporary conversations through the lens of Malay people.

Rumah Dayak (2019), for instance, shone a light on troubled youth in a safehouse, while Pandan (2021) explored homosexuality in the Muslim community.

Rindu Di Bulan consists of two seemingly disparate threads - the story of Mak and her adopted son, and the surreal world of Chang'e and a rabbit speaking in rhyme. What unites these narratives is the theme of love. Raimi says: "Sometimes help, assistance, the people we love may come in various forms - outside of your family, even."

Adib adds: "The different degrees of love - and how it manifests itself through a connection between two people who may not be blood-related - is something I would like the audience to think about."

Toh Wen Li