From galactic quests to football heroes: New books with fun stories to get children to love their mother tongue

The scene: a football field in a local primary school. The plot: a bunch of friends put together a football team for an interclass competition to prove their strength. Will they succeed?
That is a page-turning storyline that will keep kids hooked on the new Chinese children’s storybook, Football Diary, penned by Singaporean author Daryl Chan.
This is only one of the 10 delightful reads launched last November by the Singapore Book Council and four local publishers in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, as part of its Beyond Words initiative.
These imaginative stories by local authors have been thoughtfully crafted to nourish young minds in culturally relevant ways.
Kids can better connect with the storylines and settings close to home – an alternative to imported titles with cultural references and word choices Singaporean children are unfamiliar with.
With more complex themes than typical picture books, they also provide an engaging bridge to fluency for middle-grade readers still strengthening their mother tongue skills.
These books, which also include coloured illustrations, are available in print and online, and some in audiobook format.
Here are some fresh storytime picks.
Books for kids who like Geronimo Stilton
Top book recommendation: Grandma Potato Has Gone Missing (Kaanamal Pona Kilangu Paatti) in Tamil by Dr Umayal Ramakrishnan.
In a nutshell: A crew of vegetables trapped in a secret room in a wet market escape to find their risk-taking Grandma Potato, but get whisked away on a speedy lorry.
Why pick this book:
Activity to plan: Have your child identify all the vegetables in Tamil each time they visit the market with you.
Also read: Yaya and the Bad Apple (Yaya dan Kacang Hantu) in Malay by Amanah Mustafi, and Saving Mani Island (拯救马尼尔岛) in Chinese by Chen Shuai
Books for kids who like Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Top book recommendation: Football Diary (校园足球日记) in Chinese by Daryl Chan
In a nutshell: Picturing himself as a football master, Li Wupu writes in his diary about forming a team for the football class tournament and being made the laughing stock by the head of the physical education (PE) department.
Why pick this book: Since Wupu is not the star athlete or the most popular kid in school, most young readers will find him relatable. While Mr Chan hopes that they will use their problem-solving and critical thinking skills when reading his book, he also wants them to “have a blast reading it”.
Activity to plan: Get your child to write a journal entry in Chinese about an interesting incident at school.
Also read: Speak, Mila! Speak! (Cakap, Mila! Cakap!) in Malay by Nur-El-Hudaa Jaffar
Books for kids who like Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson or Max Braillier’s Last Kids on Earth series
Top book recommendation: The Adventures of Zac Rushd: The Ring of Bimasakti (Pengembaraan Zac Rushd: Cincin Bimasakti) in Malay by Hassan Hasaa'ree Ali
In a nutshell: In this sequel to Zac Rushd: The Second Treaty of 1819 by the same author, Zac must race against the clock to find the super-powerful galaxy ring before it falls into the hands of his enemy, the evil sorcerer Juin Da who will use it to destroy Singapore.
Why pick this book:
Presenting Zac as a role model for young readers, Mr Hassan adds that the character will bring them on “a journey of imagination and discovery”, showing how they can persevere through setbacks with determination.
Activity to plan: Let your child pick out a couple of Zac’s lines that they find motivating.
Also read: Imprint of Cherry Blossoms and the Little Prince (樱花印记和小王子) in Chinese by Wang Wenxian and Trail of the Dragon (Dragonai Thedi) in Tamil by Jensrani Thangavel
Books for kids who like Ronald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach
Top book recommendation: Akiva in Tamil by Dr Savitha Ramasamy
In a nutshell: Ara and his multi-racial friends must summon their courage to save birds from extinction by seeking help from the local authorities. This thrilling expedition of science and adventure not only tests their courage and quick thinking but also their core values of friendship and morality.
Why pick this book:
Beyond that, Dr Savitha hopes that readers will see the beauty of friendship across races and genders, learn strong moral values, and be inspired by Ara’s passion for building a community with purpose and saving wildlife.
Activity to plan: Improvise a couple of dialogues in Tamil on the spot with your child while birdwatching in the park.
Also read: Fantastic Friends: Secret of the Hybrid Animal (Sahabat Hebat: Rahsia Haiwan Hibrid) in Malay by Maria Mahat
Where to buy these mother tongue books?
These Chinese, Malay, and Tamil children's books can be purchased at local bookstores or online from the Singapore Book Council website. They are also available for loan at national libraries.