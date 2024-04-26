From galactic quests to football heroes: New books with fun stories to get children to love their mother tongue

The scene: a football field in a local primary school. The plot: a bunch of friends put together a football team for an interclass competition to prove their strength. Will they succeed?

That is a page-turning storyline that will keep kids hooked on the new Chinese children’s storybook, Football Diary, penned by Singaporean author Daryl Chan.

This is only one of the 10 delightful reads launched last November by the Singapore Book Council and four local publishers in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, as part of its Beyond Words initiative.

These imaginative stories by local authors have been thoughtfully crafted to nourish young minds in culturally relevant ways.

Kids can better connect with the storylines and settings close to home – an alternative to imported titles with cultural references and word choices Singaporean children are unfamiliar with.

With more complex themes than typical picture books, they also provide an engaging bridge to fluency for middle-grade readers still strengthening their mother tongue skills.

These books, which also include coloured illustrations, are available in print and online, and some in audiobook format.

Here are some fresh storytime picks.