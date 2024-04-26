BRANDED CONTENT

From galactic quests to football heroes: New books with fun stories to get children to love their mother tongue

These Chinese, Malay and Tamil books feature relatable characters, plots, settings and words to resonate with eight to 12-year-olds

a parent reading a chinese children's book with 8 to 12 year old girls
Chinese, Malay and Tamil storybooks written by Singaporean authors feature local contexts to help children and teens connect better with their mother tongue languages. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 04:00 AM

The scene: a football field in a local primary school. The plot: a bunch of friends put together a football team for an interclass competition to prove their strength. Will they succeed?

That is a page-turning storyline that will keep kids hooked on the new Chinese children’s storybook, Football Diary, penned by Singaporean author Daryl Chan. 

This is only one of the 10 delightful reads launched last November by the Singapore Book Council and four local publishers in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, as part of its Beyond Words initiative. 

These imaginative stories by local authors have been thoughtfully crafted to nourish young minds in culturally relevant ways. 

Kids can better connect with the storylines and settings close to home – an alternative to imported titles with cultural references and word choices Singaporean children are unfamiliar with.

With more complex themes than typical picture books, they also provide an engaging bridge to fluency for middle-grade readers still strengthening their mother tongue skills.

These books, which also include coloured illustrations, are available in print and online, and some in audiobook format. 

Here are some fresh storytime picks.

Books for kids who like Geronimo Stilton

children's story books, kaanamal pona kilangu paatti in tamil, saving mani island in chinese and yaya dan kacang hantu in malay
Featured from left: Grandma Potato Has Gone Missing by Dr Umayal Ramakrishnan, Saving Mani Island by Chen Shuai, and Yaya and the Bad Apple by Amanah Mustafi. BOOK COVERS: CRIMSON EARTH, CITY BOOK ROOM AND PUSTAKA NASIONAL

Top book recommendation: Grandma Potato Has Gone Missing (Kaanamal Pona Kilangu Paatti) in Tamil by Dr Umayal Ramakrishnan. 

In a nutshell: A crew of vegetables trapped in a secret room in a wet market escape to find their risk-taking Grandma Potato, but get whisked away on a speedy lorry.

Why pick this book:

My characters are vegetables that children see every day. When the tomato is handled roughly by the shopkeeper and is squashed, it allows the reader to be more conscious of the right ways of handling vegetables.
Dr Umayal Ramakrishnan
Author of Tamil children’s storybook, Grandma Potato Has Gone Missing

Activity to plan: Have your child identify all the vegetables in Tamil each time they visit the market with you.

Also read: Yaya and the Bad Apple (Yaya dan Kacang Hantu) in Malay by Amanah Mustafi, and Saving Mani Island (拯救马尼尔岛) in Chinese by Chen Shuai

Books for kids who like Diary of a Wimpy Kid

children's story books, football diary in chinese and cakap mila cakap in malay
Featured from left: Football Diary by Daryl Chan and Speak, Mila! Speak! by Nur-El-Hudaa Jaffar. BOOK COVERS: CITY BOOK ROOM AND PUSTAKA NASIONAL

Top book recommendation: Football Diary (校园足球日记) in Chinese by Daryl Chan

In a nutshell: Picturing himself as a football master, Li Wupu writes in his diary about forming a team for the football class tournament and being made the laughing stock by the head of the physical education (PE) department. 

Why pick this book: Since Wupu is not the star athlete or the most popular kid in school, most young readers will find him relatable. While Mr Chan hopes that they will use their problem-solving and critical thinking skills when reading his book, he also wants them to “have a blast reading it”.

I hope my readers will be swept away by the adventure while unconsciously picking up new vocabulary and concepts in Chinese.
Daryl Chan
Author of Chinese children’s storybook, Football Diary

Activity to plan: Get your child to write a journal entry in Chinese about an interesting incident at school.

Also read: Speak, Mila! Speak! (Cakap, Mila! Cakap!) in Malay by Nur-El-Hudaa Jaffar

Books for kids who like Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson or Max Braillier’s Last Kids on Earth series

children's story books, zac rushd cincin bismasakti in malay, cherry blossoms and little prince in chinese, and trail of the dragon in tamil
Featured from left: The Adventures of Zac Rushd: The Ring of Bimasakti by Hassan Hasaa'ree Alia, Cherry Blossoms and the Little Prince by Wang Wenxian, and Trail of the Dragon by Jensrani Thangavel. BOOK COVERS: PUSTAKA NASIONAL, CRIMSON EARTH AND WRITER’S PRESS

Top book recommendation: The Adventures of Zac Rushd: The Ring of Bimasakti (Pengembaraan Zac Rushd: Cincin Bimasakti) in Malay by Hassan Hasaa'ree Ali

In a nutshell: In this sequel to Zac Rushd: The Second Treaty of 1819 by the same author, Zac must race against the clock to find the super-powerful galaxy ring before it falls into the hands of his enemy, the evil sorcerer Juin Da who will use it to destroy Singapore. 

Why pick this book:

Young readers will experience the thrill of overcoming challenges with resilience and courage.
Hassan Hasaa'ree Ali
Author of Malay children's storybook, The Adventures of Zac Rushd: The Ring of Bimasakti

Presenting Zac as a role model for young readers, Mr Hassan adds that the character will bring them on “a journey of imagination and discovery”, showing how they can persevere through setbacks with determination.

Activity to plan: Let your child pick out a couple of Zac’s lines that they find motivating.

Also read: Imprint of Cherry Blossoms and the Little Prince (樱花印记和小王子) in Chinese by Wang Wenxian and Trail of the Dragon (Dragonai Thedi) in Tamil by Jensrani Thangavel

Books for kids who like Ronald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

children's story books, akiva in tamil and sahabat hebat rahsia haiwan hibrid in malay
Featured from left: Akiva by Dr Savitha Ramasamy and Fantastic Friends: Secret of the Hybrid Animal by Maria Mahat. BOOK COVERS: CRIMSON EARTH AND PUSTAKA NASIONAL

Top book recommendation: Akiva in Tamil by Dr Savitha Ramasamy

In a nutshell: Ara and his multi-racial friends must summon their courage to save birds from extinction by seeking help from the local authorities. This thrilling expedition of science and adventure not only tests their courage and quick thinking but also their core values of friendship and morality.

Why pick this book: 

(The story) will help your kids understand the operating principles of aircraft, the food cycle, the extinction triangle, the perils of deforestation and a lot more.
Dr Savitha Ramasamy
Author of Tamil children's storybook, Akiva

Beyond that, Dr Savitha hopes that readers will see the beauty of friendship across races and genders, learn strong moral values, and be inspired by Ara’s passion for building a community with purpose and saving wildlife. 

Activity to plan: Improvise a couple of dialogues in Tamil on the spot with your child while birdwatching in the park.

Also read: Fantastic Friends: Secret of the Hybrid Animal (Sahabat Hebat: Rahsia Haiwan Hibrid) in Malay by Maria Mahat

Where to buy these mother tongue books?

These Chinese, Malay, and Tamil children's books can be purchased at local bookstores or online from the Singapore Book Council website. They are also available for loan at national libraries.

Local authors help kids build mother tongue literacy

two muslim girls reading malay children's books by singaporean authors
These books, set against familiar contexts such as the classroom, help children improve their mother tongue literacy while enjoying their entertaining narratives. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL

Launched in 2014 by the National Arts Council, Beyond Words aims to nurture a deep appreciation for mother tongue languages among children and teens. 

Recognising the lack of locally written stories in Chinese, Malay and Tamil for eight to 12-year-olds, the Singapore Book Council introduced a talented ensemble of emerging Singaporean writers to create stories that resonate with young readers and provide a sense of familiarity. 

Moreover, being local, the authors can conveniently collaborate with schools for visits, providing children with invaluable opportunities to interact and engage with the creative minds behind these stories.

While typical storybooks targeting middle-grade children often span 25,000 words, these authors were encouraged to craft shorter, more manageable narratives, making them accessible to young learners still honing their mother tongue proficiency. 

In addition, these books feature vibrant illustrations that captivate young minds while they read. Some stories have also been transformed into audiobooks, offering an immersive reading experience that engages multiple senses.

As part of its flagship event, the Asian Festival of Children's Content 2024, the Singapore Book Council will continue to collaborate with respective publishers, highlighting these authors and their works through engaging public programmes and school initiatives. 

logo of singapore book council

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H.

