Cheong Soo Pieng work doubles estimates at Christie’s auction; Sotheby’s shows Georgette Chen orchids

SINGAPORE – Nanyang artist Cheong Soo Pieng’s Mother And Child (1973) more than doubled its pre-sale estimate, selling for HK$655,200 (S$113,230) at Christie’s Spring auction on May 29. This was on the back of an ongoing survey of the pioneer artist at the National Gallery Singapore.

The oil-on-canvas work featuring Cheong’s trademark elongated and bare-breasted figures, incorporating the geometric gold of Austrian Symbolist Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, far surpassed its expected sale value of between HK$200,000 and HK$300,000.

Another two of the late artist’s works also pushed the upper bounds of their estimates at the same auction held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 24 to June 1. Squirrels (1980) went under the hammer for HK$604,800 and Vision (1972) sold for HK$352,800.

Rival auction house Sotheby’s will be hoping to build on the momentum with three more Cheong paintings on the slate of two live auctions at Conrad Singapore Orchard on June 9.

The most expensive is the 67cm by 87cm Satay Sellers (1958), estimated at between $320,000 and $480,000. Cheong’s record sale remains his abstract triptych Nature’s Inspiration, which went for US$1.47 million (S$2 million) at Christie’s Hong Kong in 2023.

Several other heavyweight Singapore artists were also represented at the Christie’s auction, including Georgette Chen and Jane Lee, which both sold well within estimates.

Chen’s Still Life With Star Fruit (c. 1946-50), with pre-sale estimates of HK$5 million to HK$8 million, went for HK$6.6 million. Lee’s typically textured It Is As It Is, Wall Series #1 (2019) changed hands for HK$189,000 (estimated at HK$180,000 to HK$280,000).

All 11 Singapore works, except Chen Wen Hsi’s A Pair Of Red Herons (c. 1970s), which clocked pre-sale estimates of HK$500,000 to HK$700,000, found buyers.