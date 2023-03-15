Checkpoint Theatre’s Brown Boys Don’t Tell Jokes dives deep into male friendship

SINGAPORE – After a late-night round of beer and prata with friends almost two years ago, playwright and writer Myle Yan Tay, 28, tried to see into his future.
He wondered what their friendships would look like in a decade.
