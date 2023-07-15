Catskull author Myle Yan Tay writes to process reactions to microaggressions

SINGAPORE – For many people, the circuit breaker in 2020 was a time of enforced rest and relaxation.

Myle Yan Tay, however, was consumed by restless energy.

The 28-year-old hammered at his keyboard, 500 words a day, until he held in his hands the first draft of his debut novel after 2½ months.

And what a burst of a novel catskull is, seething with darkness and rage.

Ram, an 18-year-old student about to take his A levels, is concerned with anything but his studies.

A mission to save his friend from her abusive father gives him a taste of vigilante justice, an outlet for his anger that he would visit, again and again.

There are corpses in this neo-noir thriller: of a cat, of a domestic helper, and of a teenage boy.

Gleaming Singapore is transformed into Gotham City, and though there may not be a Joker to terrorise its inhabitants, people are nevertheless ground down by the city’s daily, hidden violence.

Ram’s bat – his weapon of choice – is also Tay’s, as he shatters illusions of clean-cut Singapore and pummels open the cracks of a deeply unequal society.

“They are not necessarily things that happened to me, but they do relate to the frustration I felt growing up,” Tay says in an interview over Zoom.

“I was looking at the world around me, feeling this injustice, but then also not really being sure what to do with that.

“There are about seven or eight cases within catskull that are extrapolated from real cases, from the news. There were these young men deliberately targeting migrant workers so they could practise their martial arts skills in 2013, and that story really set it off.”

He says an instance of domestic worker abuse in the book is a composite drawn from several cases, with some details redacted. “If I put what happened to these women in the book, people would read and be like, ‘There’s no way that could happen. There’s no way that such cruelty exists.’”

In March, Tay had debuted his play Brown Boys Don’t Tell Jokes, staged by Checkpoint Theatre, which very humorously parsed the self-deprecating instinct among ethnic minority boys to put themselves down before others have the chance to.

In some ways, catskull is a continuation and an extension of that theme.