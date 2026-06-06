The Devoted

By Catherine Cho

Fiction/4th Estate/Hardcover/368 pages/$34.54

By the first lines of The Devoted, you know how the novel will end. The narrator’s husband will be killed in three days. She will be the one behind his murder.

Yet Catherine Cho keeps the twists coming in her deftly plotted debut novel, a Hong Kong-set gangster drama that centres not the gangsters but the women around them, whose lives are circumscribed by violence resulting from the men’s choices.

Cho, who was born in the United States to South Korean parents and is now based in London, has written powerfully about trauma and motherhood in her memoir Inferno (2020).

In it, she opens up about experiencing postpartum psychosis after the birth of her son, which led to her being involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward.

Now, she turns to fiction with The Devoted, which is full of women whose status as mothers is imperilled by their circumstances.

The narrator, Eunha, is the daughter and sister of gangsters. Her father, a South Korean immigrant to Hong Kong, is the leader of the vicious Dragon gang. When she was a baby, she and her mother were kidnapped. Though they were brought back, her mother never recovered from this incident and spent the rest of her life in hospital.

Eunha and her elder brother Solomon grow up in a remote house by the sea, kept at a distance from their father’s criminal activities. They live with their maternal grandmother – who is raising them despite her hatred of their father – and their bodyguard, a kindly man whom they call Ajusshi (Korean for “uncle”).

When Ajusshi’s nephew Kaito leaves his troubled home life to move in with them, the three children become fast friends, even as they are made aware early on that their lives are not their own.

Solomon is expected to succeed their father as Dragon Head; Kaito will become his right hand; and Eunha will be married off strategically to a respectable businessman of her father’s choosing.

Her marriage, though loveless, affords her the trappings of a tai-tai’s lifestyle and shields her from the sordid aspects of her family’s business – or so she thinks, until her three-year-old son Minsuk is kidnapped at the harbour.

The Devoted weaves a web of criminal intrigue which extends from Hong Kong’s rarefied members’ clubs to the seamy karaoke joints of its underbelly. As whodunnits go, it is not so much hard-boiled thriller as domestic noir.

Cho’s taut prose is latticed with violence, both as past traces and present threat – Ajusshi’s missing fingers, a plate of fruit thrown at a boy’s head, a house where none of the windows can be opened from the inside.

Women are rendered collateral with tragic inexorability. “You are a daughter,” Eunha’s grandmother tells her bitterly. “You were already lost to me from the day you were born.”

In gangster dramas, women tend to get a raw deal. Take, for example, Connie Corleone, the mafia don’s daughter-turned-battered wife whose abuse advances the plot of The Godfather (1972). The only way to escape becoming a victim, it seems, is to embrace the violence and learn to wield it as ruthlessly as the men.

The Devoted contemplates a third option, a way out of these brutal cycles. Eunha’s journey towards agency, as she manoeuvres her way back into motherhood on her own terms, is gripping and grimly satisfying.

Rating: ★★★★☆

If you like this, read: What’s Left Of Me Is Yours by Stephanie Scott (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2020, $19.50), a novel based on a true crime. Sumiko, a young trainee lawyer in Tokyo, investigates the murder of her mother Rina many years ago and discovers that her father had hired a wakaresaseya agent, or professional home wrecker, to seduce Rina and give him grounds for divorce, only for the agent and Rina to actually fall in love.