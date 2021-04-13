Cabaret show La Clique to debut at Sands Theatre

Olivier Award-winning production La Clique will be the first long-running production with an international cast to take the stage at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre since the circuit breaker last April.

Launched in 2004, its mix of circus, cabaret and comedy has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world, including in London, Montreal and New York.

Produced by Sliding Doors Entertainment, in collaboration with Unusual Entertainment and Marina Bay Sands, the show will run for eight weeks from May 29 to July 18 with eight performances a week. Each show can accommodate an audience of up to 250 people.

Helming the show as emcee is renowned cabaret artiste and songwriter Bernie Dieter, who has been dubbed the "undisputed queen of punk cabaret".

Among the acts featured are sword swallower and fire breather Heather Holliday, professional hula hoop artiste Lisa Lottie and acrobat Stephen Williams.

Ms Jean Ng, executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development for the Singapore Tourism Board, says: "The return of such international shows is a testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a destination for world-class entertainment offerings, as well as our ability to host such events safely."

Safety measures will be implemented throughout each performance. These include temperature screening, SafeEntry check-in via the TraceTogether token or application, the deployment of safe distancing ambassadors and sanitisation measures.

Sliding Doors Entertainment chief executive Milan Rokic says the company is "thrilled to bring back the excitement of international theatre to Singapore, following a year of hardship for the community". He adds: "La Clique's cast of amazing performers cannot wait to bring smiles, laughter and amazement to our audiences."