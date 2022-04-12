Cabaret, Life Of Pi triumph at London's Olivier Awards for theatre

LONDON (REUTERS) - A critically-acclaimed revival of musical Cabaret and a stage adaptation of hit novel Life Of Pi were the big winners at the Olivier Awards on Sunday (April 10), scooping the top prizes in Britain's biggest night for theatre.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the London theatre community reunited for a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Cabaret had led nominations with 11 nods. It won seven awards, including best musical revival and prizes for actors Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley.

"This is the dream... This was the part that I played when I was a kid at school, it was the thing that got my passion for theatre really fuelled," said Redmayne, who returns for his third outing as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

"And getting to do it every night with that extraordinary group of people was dumbfounding."

Cabaret also won best supporting acting awards for Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy and best director for Rebecca Frecknall.

Originally produced on Broadway in 1966, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret follows the lives of characters linked to a seedy Berlin nightclub during the rise of the Nazis.

Oscar winner Redmayne, 40, played the Kit Kat Klub's master of ceremonies and Buckley, 32, portrayed Sally Bowles, an English singer with more ambition than talent.

Frecknall said the musical was poignant "now with everything that is happening internationally".

Life Of Pi, based on Canadian author Yann Martel's book about a boy stranded on a life boat with a tiger, won five awards, including best new play, best actor for Hiran Abeysekera and best supporting actor for the seven performers portraying the show's puppet tiger.

"The fact that we've been nominated for a puppet character...is phenomenal and a landmark moment for puppetry," actor Fred Davis said.

"Hopefully it opens the door for more puppets in central roles in theatre in the future."

Back To The Future - The Musical, based on the hit 1985 science-fiction film, won best new musical while play Constellations, about a relationship between a quantum physicist and a beekeeper, took best revival and best actress for Sheila Atim.