Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Players compete to build the most appealing libraries inspired by NLB programmes, spaces, and initiatives.

SINGAPORE – Fans of tabletop games can now get their hands on a limited-edition card game created by the National Library Board (NLB).

To redeem a free copy of Chapters: A Libraries And Archives Game, patrons must install the NLB mobile app on their phones and be registered library members. Membership is free with registration for Singaporeans and there is a $10.69 registration fee for permanent residents.

Redemption at the Central Library began on March 7 and 8, and about 800 copies of the game have been given out , with one copy redeemed roughly every 1½ minutes . There will be two more weekend giveaways on March 14 and 15, and April 11 and 12, from 10am to 6pm, while stocks last.

The giveaway aims to raise awareness of the NLB mobile app, which allows users to borrow e-books, reserve titles and access digital resources – while encouraging people to reconnect with libraries.

The game is also a commemoration of NLB’s 30th anniversary in 2025 and the giveaway is the last of the statutory board’s birthday celebrations.

NLB deputy director Felicia Chan said: “Just as the game invites patrons to rediscover what we have done in the past 30 years, the app is a gateway for people to explore what we offer today.”

The game is aimed mainly at young adults, an audience NLB hopes to draw to its libraries. It is also designed for families and children aged eight and above.

Chapters was developed in-house by nine NLB staff across different divisions who share an interest in board games. The project was led by producer Andre Hui, lead game designer Rayson Goh and art director Melissa Lim, with contributions from independent illustrators and design studio Magicfruit.

Two to four players compete to build the most appealing library by collecting cards representing programmes, spaces and content inspired by NLB initiatives over the past three decades. NLB initiatives and milestones referenced in the game include the Big Book Giveaway (2016) and Singapore Memories: Documenting Our Stories Together (2011), which shares personal stories by Singaporeans. A typical play session lasts about 30 minutes.

“You’ll see characters like aunties, uncles and students in these playing cards,” Ms Chan said. “It’s a playful and humorous way of discovering the world of the library.”

The game features 24 unique “friend” cards. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD

The idea for Chapters emerged in December 2023 when NLB’s senior management were invited to design their own libraries in a workshop.

Ms Chan said: “The participants enjoyed it, so we were inspired to turn that activity into a game for the 30th anniversary.”

Developing a playable tabletop game took about two years, with multiple rounds of play-testing involving volunteers, members of the public and tabletop gaming enthusiasts.

An NLB spokesperson said it would assess the redemption performance before deciding whether to restock the game. While there is a limited number of NLB merchandise items retailed online, the library declined to comment on whether Chapters could be sold in the future.