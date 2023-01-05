Broadway bounces back with ‘best week since the before times’

NEW YORK – Broadway, still struggling to rebound from the lengthy pandemic shutdown, is starting the new year with a sign of hope: Last week was, by far, the best for the industry since the arrival of the coronavirus.

The 33 shows running grossed US$51.9 million (S$69.6 million), which is the most since the final week of 2019. And The Lion King, which in the autumn celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway, notched a remarkable milestone: It grossed US$4.3 million, which is the most ever taken in by a show in a single week on Broadway.

The boffo numbers – 21 shows grossed more than US$1 million last week – come with caveats.

Both Christmas and New Year’s days fell on Sundays, concentrating holiday travellers into a single week. Twenty shows added extra performances for the holiday week, giving nine instead of the usual eight. And ticket prices were high: The average Broadway seat went for US$166, up from US$128 just four weeks earlier.

But the strong week sent a signal that under the right circumstances, Broadway can deliver.

During the holiday week – the week that ended Jan 1 – the 22 musicals and 11 plays running were, on average, 92 per cent full. Overall attendance was 312,878, which is not a record (in fact, it was the 27th-best-attended week in history, according to the Broadway League) but is good (by comparison, attendance over Thanksgiving week was 259,298).

The two final weeks of the year saw combined grosses of US$86.7 million, which is up 115 per cent over last year but down 12 per cent compared with those key holiday weeks in 2019.

“What you see is that we’re continuing to build and maintain our audience,” said Ms Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League, a trade association representing producers and theatre owners. “We’re not back to where we were, but we’re doing very well at a time of uncertainty.”

According to the group, last week was the third-highest-grossing in history. The highest was the week ending Dec 30, 2018, when grosses were US$57.8 million and attendance was 378,910; the second highest was the week ending Dec 29, 2019, when grosses were US$55.8 million and attendance was 350,714.

The Lion King, with a nine-performance week, toppled the previous record for the top-grossing week by a single show, which had been held by Hamilton, which grossed US$4 million for eight performances during the week that ended Dec 30, 2018. (The figures are not adjusted for inflation.)

The holidays are traditionally strong for Broadway, but in 2021, the final weeks of the year were a bloodbath because the Omicron variant of the coronavirus led to cancellations of multiple shows.

Now, despite the “tripledemic” of circulating respiratory illnesses, Broadway has largely figured out how to keep going: During the last three weeks, 12 scheduled performances were cancelled, compared with 221 cancellations during the final three weeks of 2021.

Throughout the industry, shows were trumpeting breaking records last week.