British poet and Peaky Blinders actor Benjamin Zephaniah dies

LONDON - British poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who famously rejected an honour from Queen Elizabeth II over Britain’s empire and links to slavery, died on Dec 7 at the age of 65, his family said.

The Rastafarian poet and writer, whose work was greatly influenced by the music and poetry of Jamaica, also turned his hand to acting when he appeared in series six of the hit show Peaky Blinders as the character Jeremiah Jesus.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning, 7th December 2023,” his family said on Instagram, adding that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.

In 2003, he snubbed an Order of the British Empire (OBE) award from Queen Elizabeth for services to literature, which Zephaniah said prime minister Tony Blair had recommended.

He said the award’s name reminded him of his ancestors’ “brutal” suffering at the hands of their white masters.

“I get angry when I hear that word ‘empire’; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds (me) of thousands of years of brutality – it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers brutalised,” he said at the time.

Born in 1958, in the central English city of Birmingham, where Peaky Blinders is set, Zephaniah was the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse.

He was dyslexic and left school at the age of 13, unable to read or write, and as a young man served a prison sentence for burglary.

His first writings used dub poetry, a Jamaican style of work, and after moving to London in his twenties he began to establish himself as a poet.

His first book of poetry, Pen Rhythm, was published in 1980.