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Wolf’s Path is titled after Joyce Chng’s own fascination with wolves and how the animal learns about, and expands, its territory through sniffing and exploring.

Wolf’s Path

By Joyce Chng

Fiction/Atthis Arts/Paperback/247 pages/$34.70

Over two decades, Singaporean teacher-turned-writer Joyce Chng has wrestled with identity through writing, whether in relation to profession, disability or gender.

This deeply personal anthology published in 2025, and now shortlisted in the Best Collection category of the British Fantasy Awards, is the airing of that built-up howl.

The speculative stories here are optimistic, even heroic, but under the surface, there is also a deep vein of melancholy.

These are stories as escape, as fitful efforts of reimagining. Each pines for the Star Trek dictum of infinite diversity in infinite combinations, only to reinforce the unsaid painful limitations of real life.

Wolf’s Path is titled after Chng’s – whose preferred pronouns are they and them – own fascination with wolves and how the animal learns about, and expands, its territory through sniffing and exploring.

There is a short story here literally about a human who secretly believes they are a wolf – “I don’t tell people about wolf. The last time I did, I was sent to a counsellor.”

But Chng also takes on many other worldly and unworldly forms in settings where rules about gender, sex and species have been entirely rewritten.

There is a tiger demon who is match-made with the spirit of a male scholar in a queer pairing just about stomached by his subjects; a fading mother whose brain becomes attached to an alien-fighting spaceship; and a child implanted with the seed of a gigantic prayer mantis invader.

Yet the fantastical settings never feel forced nor like flights of childish fancy. Chng wears their inventions lightly. The short lengths of each entry allow for impressionistic treatment, but there is also always a simple but effective channelling of each avatar’s interiority.

As Chng explains in an introduction, the text is curated into three chronological sections.

New Trails is first and contains some of Chng’s first submissions after the writer quit teaching in 2007 – shorter, tentative and more defensive, but already full of surprises.

Second section Terrain sees Chng grow in confidence with more fully fleshed-out worlds.

The final section, The Land, pulls together more recent writings during the Covid-19 pandemic. The stories here unsurprisingly feature inhabitants in masks, and references to panic buying and the failure of protective systems.

In many of these, there is an explicit reckoning with identity, often in liminal settings wrecked by war or – and this is a frequent motif – drenched in water.

In one of the strongest stories, Saints And Bodhisattvas, a young girl is born as “a straddler between two worlds, one of the sea and one of solid land”. At 18, she is given a Perahu, or a sailing boat – “rare for a girl, but I was never a girl, never a boy either. I wore a lacy Kebaya at home, a simple chignon and baggy trousers at sea”.

To objects, articles are reassigned without extra comment. A flotsam boat is referred to as “he” and a character being pegged as a petite woman is brushed off as “old-earth thinking”.

“Goddess knows what kinds of birds were being cooked here,” Chng writes with no elaboration of the world’s mythologies.

These descriptions are remarkably economical ways for Chng to transport readers without distraction, maintaining a stoic narrative momentum.

The disorientation, in a genre that is now at forefront of diversifying narratives, also comes with an easy cross-cultural ethos, and the author displays an early willingness to write naturally and without vitriol against Western hegemony and publishing demands.

A first story, A Matter Of Possession, already features a Chinese admiral surrounded by calligraphy, but also areca nuts and betel leaves – an acquired taste from her tour of duty in the seas of Java.

She would be thrown into a diplomatic incident with a British ship when an alien rock is discovered. Later, a demon in human skin wields a vajra, a weapon from Hindu and Buddhist beliefs.

Chng, in one of two short explanatory texts, speaks of their identity as a diasporic Chinese, growing up with white snakes, fox women and the tales of wuxia alongside American author Frank Herbert’s Dune.

In South-east Asia, Chng is also exposed to the hantu and the worlds of the Ramayana and Mahabharata: “I often say that I am a textual healer. I walk between worlds; I cross the bridges.”

Naturally, as the chronicle of a writing journey, not all of the stories in Wolf’s Path are gems. But collectively, they speak to an eclectic habitus that many Singaporeans are fluent in and would enjoy.

As a sort of self-assertion by a writer that has not gained wide readership here, it can also be read as a document of process: that interesting stories can come of shorter-form exercises and that a writer’s chronicle of their development may be worth paying attention to too.

It is finally a work both modest and ambitious, a lone wolf seeking recognition but which would love nothing more than to hear the howls of its pack echoing back through a forlorn landscape.

Rating: ★★★★☆

If you like this, read: Singa-Pura-Pura: Malay Speculative Fiction From Singapore edited by Nazry Bahrawi (2021, Ethos Books, $20). This is an anthology of speculative fiction by established and emerging writers from Singapore, with a portal to undersea realms and AI psychotherapists.