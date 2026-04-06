Jakub Jozef Orlinski is on an intense Asia tour that has proven just how much people still crave opera.

SINGAPORE – Countertenor Jakub Jozef Orlinski with “the voice of an angel” nods sympathetically from Bali, Indonesia, when the opera world’s burning concern of the day is raised.

Not the advent of artificial intelligence. Instead, much of the industry’s recent concerted efforts has been in rebutting ill-fated comments from actor Timothee Chalamet at the University of Texas in February, in which the Marty Supreme (2025) Oscar nominee ha d d ismissed opera and ballet as art forms that “no one cares about anymore”.

It is a serious matter which Orlinski – himself no stranger to pop and celebrity culture with his modelling for Polish Vogue and penchant for breakdancing which has earned him more than 300,000 followers on Instagram – has clearly given some thought. Ahead of his debut recital at the Victoria Concert Hall on April 12, the 35-year-old says with no malice: “It was stupid and not very well-crafted, but people say weird things sometimes.”

In his considered way, he also offers a more historical perspective. He has just read a biography of Baroque composer George Frideric Handel. “Even just a decade after the opera was created, people were saying in the 17th century that it was dying and h ad no future. We are in 2026 and it’s still holding after 400 years. It’s a beautiful art form, and a lot of people need it.”

Orlinski is on an intense Asia tour that has proven just how much people still crave opera. In 2025, he performed in cities including Hong Kong, Beijing and Incheon , and he has just taken the stage in Chinese cities Wuhan and Shanghai, as well as Taiwan’s Taipei and Kaohsiung, where after each night he met swooning fans for photos and to sign their programme sheets.

Before the Singapore show, he will be in Japan for two quickfire recitals. The tight schedule means he will touch down in the Republic on the concert day itself and fly off at midnight for Spain.

“Usually, I don’t sing consecutive days as it’s super tiring, what with the travelling and all that. But in cases in Asia, I’m like ‘Let’s give it to the people,’” he say s. “I wish I could tell you that this is a particularly packed year. I always say I try to make it calmer but it’s always so exciting.”

The Polish singer is a countertenor, specialising in falsetto in the higher vocal range despite a baritone voice. His Victoria Concert Hall programme is an unusual mix of Polish art songs and interpretations of Baroque classics by composers Handel and Henry Purcell from his new album If Music..., with longstanding collaborator pianist Michal Biel who will also accompany him at the concert.

The Baroque pieces were written for the period’s basso continuo ensemble comprising instruments like harpsichord, organ and lute, so a singer accompanied by a single pianist i s a different way of appreciating these 400-year-old classics. Orlinski and Biel contrast these with the “troubled longing” in their repertoire of 19th and 20th century Polish songs, from a time when the erstwhile empire had been wiped off the map by neighbouring Prussia, Russia and Austria.

Orlinski says of the emotional investment required: “We practise so much and know the songs so well that we have freedom of expression. In the concert hall, we can improvise because each day I feel different – sometimes the emotion is much stronger, sometimes a little more minor.”

Jakub Jozef Orlinski with Michal Biel on piano. PHOTO: ALTENBURG ARTS

Where people tend to focus solely on the music, he obsesses over the words too. Singing in Polish in Poland was a unique experience because people understood the text for each word, but elsewhere, he hopes audiences can still instinctively grasp the thought he puts into articulation. “That’s why I call opera a playground because of the layers you have. Singing in Polish is not the easiest, as it’s a difficult language. But once you get the melody of the language, it’s super fun to sing.”

The biggest crowd he has played to date, including audiences on live television, is a segment with American rapper A$AP Rocky at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony – surrounded by BMX riders and acrobats – and Orlinski talks briefly about rehearsing in a s ecret facility at Disneyland Paris. Everyone was tight-lipped about the acts, so imagine his surprise when he realised that Lady Gaga was performing before him on the day.

But Orlinski has also sung in front of the Eiffel Tower to half a million people on Bastille Day, France’s national day; in Poland before a 70,000 crowd in the stadium; and in January, another collaboration with A$AP Rocky for a charity gala in Paris.

His way of taking opera out of its insular concert halls also includes his love for dance and breakdancing. In 2025, while performing in Seoul, he snuck away for a breaking session with South Korean dancers whom he had reached out to.

Over the years, he has learnt to maintain a foot in each world an d u se it to his advantage. “Breaking is super extreme, so if you do certain things before singing, it’s not good for the voice. Your body tenses up and you don’t have a sound that is free. But there are other things you can do that will help with the support, like breathing exercises and some physical warm-ups.

“I don’t like to call it a hobby, as these are things that I just do. I’ve always been an active kid.”

Opera, like film, is a total art form. The Germans have a word for it, Gesamtkunstwerk. “It combines so many things – music, costumes, stage design, acting,” he says. In Orlinski, it has its total proponent.

Book it/The Countertenor’s Art. Jakub Jozef Orlinski – Singapore Debut Recital

Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place

When: April 12, 5pm

Admission: From $80

Info: sistic.com.sg/events/orlinski0426