BookXcess opens South-east Asia’s largest 24-hour bookstore in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia – BookXcess has unveiled its most ambitious venture yet. The Library by BookXcess at Sunway Square Mall, Bandar Sunway in Petaling Jaya is now the largest 24-hour bookstore in South-east Asia.

Around 2,000 book lovers of all ages turned up for the midnight launch on Dec 10. The 3,530 sq m space includes two maze-like floors of towering shelves, nearly 1km of walkways, and quiet nooks for studying, working or settling in with a book.

BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng acknowledge that this flagship store is a bold undertaking, but one they believe is worth the risk.

“I think the timing is right, as many of us are overwhelmed with all the digitalisation taking over our lives, and I get the sense that a lot of people want to go back to analogue,” says Mr Yap at the launch.

“We actually have the proof right here – even though it’s 12.30am, it’s packed. Malaysians do want to read and they need a convenient, accessible space to do so – that’s what The Library is here for,” he adds.

According to Ms Ng, Bandar Sunway was the natural choice for The Library due to its strategic location.

“There are several universities nearby and not nearly enough conducive spaces for students to study and work on assignments, so we hope The Library becomes that safe space for them,” she says.

Yap notes that beyond being a place for learning, they also wanted The Library to spark discovery.

“For The Library, we wanted to inspire creativity and curiosity among visitors and encourage them to read more, so we filled it with artworks, sculptures and installations that will spark that desire.”

Among its Instagrammable highlights are the “Flying Books” suspended from the ceiling and Whale Fall, a striking ceiling installation by Malaysian artist CO2 made from damaged books rescued from the BookXcess warehouse.

Several cones are also placed throughout the store – architectural sculptures that pay homage to Sunway City’s origins as a tin-mining town. Art lovers will also recognise the pumpkin installations that draw inspiration from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

A range of lifestyle partners transforms The Library into an all-day, all-night hub of exploration and inspiration. These include Kenny Hills Bakers, Becon Stationery, Frak/ture Fashion Studio and Good Mojo Smoothies.

Crowds thronged the store at the launch, making the expansive space feel bustling. Still, smiles lit the faces of visitors as they explored every corner, snapping photos and recording videos.

Husband and wife Vijay Nair, 37, and Pavithra Pillay, 33, from Klang arrived with their 18-month-old son, Arjun.

“I think the concept of a 24-hour bookstore is pretty cool. It can be hard to find a place that’s open after midnight, so a place like this with books – especially for my wife, who likes to de-stress by reading – is perfect,” says Vijay.

“It really is a dream for me that there’s a 24-hour bookstore now in Malaysia. It’s such a huge and beautiful place. Ever since I became a mom, this is my first time finding a place where I can let out my inner child again, so I’m really excited,” adds Pavithra.

Ms Aleeya Qarmila, 20, a student at Sunway University, says she has been a regular at BookXcess since primary school.

“I always go to BookXcess because it has a good selection of fantasy titles and the book prices are cheaper compared to most other bookstores,” she says, adding that her favourite series are Caraval and Once Upon A Broken Heart by American author Stephanie Garber.

English tutor Pearl Ng, 47, says that as a long-time fan of BookXcess, she was not going to miss the launch.

“I love the concept of a 24-hour bookstore, because now I can come here any time I want and buy books. The layout is amazing – it’s so big, yet cosy,” she says.

Her husband Daniel Ch’ng, 46, jokes that The Library may become their second home.

“Here you’ve got food, you’ve got books, you’ve got great views... why not? I love the little nooks and hideaways, and they’ve got all these desks with plug points, so it’s perfect for working remotely,” he says. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK