Fully Booked:A look at what, how and why we read

Books that get people through tough times

Eight Singaporeans, from politicians to celebrities, share the titles they have turned to for comfort and solace, as well as what their reading habits are

, , , , and
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What are the books that got you through a tough time? I enjoy a range of books and find them useful for different reasons. It is therefore hard to pinpoint just one.

In my youth, books helped me to explore and understand my identity and values and make sense of the world around me. I started picking up exploratory titles like Czech writer Milan Kundera's novel The Unbearable Lightness Of Being (1984). The thought that emptiness could also stem from a lack of commitment was profound.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 12, 2021, with the headline 'Books that get people through tough times'. Subscribe
Topics: 