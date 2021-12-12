Books that get people through tough times

What are the books that got you through a tough time? I enjoy a range of books and find them useful for different reasons. It is therefore hard to pinpoint just one.

In my youth, books helped me to explore and understand my identity and values and make sense of the world around me. I started picking up exploratory titles like Czech writer Milan Kundera's novel The Unbearable Lightness Of Being (1984). The thought that emptiness could also stem from a lack of commitment was profound.