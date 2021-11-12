Bookmark This! Podcast: The worlds of Sally Rooney and Anne Carson

Bookmark This! Ep 26: The worlds of Sally Rooney and Anne Carson

18:48 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about new and old in the latest works by Sally Rooney and Anne Carson, from the millennial crisis of Beautiful World, Where Are You to the reworking of Greek myth in H Of H Playbook.

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (0:54)

H Of H Playbook by Anne Carson (12:25)

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee

