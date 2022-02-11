Bookmark This! Podcast: The pandemic novels of Hanya Yanagihara and Sequoia Nagamatsu

Straits Times Assistant Life Editor Olivia Ho (left) reading To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara and Straits Times Arts Correspondent Toh Wen Li reading How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu. PHOTO: OLIVIA HO AND TOH WEN LI
and
Updated
Published
37 sec ago

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at a new wave of pandemic novels, including To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara and How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu.  

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee, Teo Tong Kai and Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWas

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n  

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Olivia Ho's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW

Follow Olivia Ho on Instagram: @ohomatopoeia

Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top