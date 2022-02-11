Bookmark This! Podcast: The pandemic novels of Hanya Yanagihara and Sequoia Nagamatsu

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at a new wave of pandemic novels, including To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara and How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu.
Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee, Teo Tong Kai and Hadyu Rahim
