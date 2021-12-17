Bookmark This! Podcast: The 50 greatest SingLit books

Bookmark This! Ep 27: The 50 greatest SingLit books
34:21 mins
Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li, along with a special guest, Senior Culture Correspondent Ong Sor Fern, discuss The 50 Greatest Works Of SingLit, a list published in The Sunday Times on Dec 12, and take listeners on a crash course through local literary history.
Read: 50 greatest works of Singapore literature written in or translated into English, from the 19th century to 2021 -
https://www.straitstimes.com/life/arts/the-50-greatest-works-of-singlit
Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg), Ong Sor Fern (sorfern@sph.com.sg) Penelope Lee and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee
