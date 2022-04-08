Bookmark This! podcast: Travel books that head off the beaten path

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li go on a whistle-stop tour of books about travelling -- from the journeys of Rebecca Solnit and Sanmao, to the introspective musings of Italo Calvino and Robert Macfarlane.