Bookmark This! podcast: Travel books that head off the beaten path

ST's literary podcasters: Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho (left) and arts correspondent Toh Wen Li go on a whistle-stop tour of books about travelling. PHOTO: OLIVIA HO AND TOH WEN LI
and
Updated
Published
7 min ago

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li go on a whistle-stop tour of books about travelling -- from the journeys of Rebecca Solnit and Sanmao, to the introspective musings of Italo Calvino and Robert Macfarlane.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:53 Unfathomable City, by Rebecca Solnit and Snedeker

05:53 Stories Of The Sahara, by Sanmao

10:32 The Old Ways: A Journey On Foot, by Robert Macfarlane

11:52 Invisible Cities, by Italo Calvino

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

