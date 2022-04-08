Bookmark This! podcast: Travel books that head off the beaten path

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li go on a whistle-stop tour of books about travelling -- from the journeys of Rebecca Solnit and Sanmao, to the introspective musings of Italo Calvino and Robert Macfarlane.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:53 Unfathomable City, by Rebecca Solnit and Snedeker
05:53 Stories Of The Sahara, by Sanmao
10:32 The Old Ways: A Journey On Foot, by Robert Macfarlane
11:52 Invisible Cities, by Italo Calvino
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
