Bookmark This! Podcast: Hooked on the Booker Prize? Not quite

Bookmark This! Ep 25: Hooked on the Booker Prize? Not quite
25:13 mins
Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li lay down what they loved (and didn’t) about the six books on this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist, from heavyweights such as Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Powers and three-time Booker nominee Damon Galgut to shortlist debuts like Patricia Lockwood's social media-inflected No One Is Talking About This.
1. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (2:40)
2. The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed (9:14)
3. A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam (10:34)
4. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (14:28)
5. The Promise by Damon Galgut (16:54)
6. No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (18:45)
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWas
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Olivia Ho's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW
Follow Olivia Ho on Instagram: @ohomatopoeia
Contact Olivia Ho: oliviaho@sph.com.sg
Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm
Contact Toh Wen Li: tohwenli@sph.com.sg
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!