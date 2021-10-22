Bookmark This! Podcast: Hooked on the Booker Prize? Not quite

Bookmark This! Ep 25: Hooked on the Booker Prize? Not quite

25:13 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li lay down what they loved (and didn’t) about the six books on this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist, from heavyweights such as Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Powers and three-time Booker nominee Damon Galgut to shortlist debuts like Patricia Lockwood's social media-inflected No One Is Talking About This.

1. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (2:40)

2. The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed (9:14)

3. A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam (10:34)

4. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (14:28)

5. The Promise by Damon Galgut (16:54)

6. No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (18:45)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee

