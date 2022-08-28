Bookmark This! Ep 33: Art of the steal

Updated
Published
4 min ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two novels about Asians in the diaspora who know the rules and how to break them: Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen.

Listen at str.sg/wRMm

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline Bookmark This! Ep 33: Art of the steal.

