Bookmark This! Ep 32: Novel romances

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho look at three novels about love whose characters fly in the face of stereotypes: Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho, You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi and Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.
Listen at str.sg/wbfr
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Eden Soh
Edited by: Paxton Pang
Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:
Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae
Spotify: str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n
Website: str.sg/stpodcasts
Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg