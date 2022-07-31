Bookmark This! Ep 32: Novel romances

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho look at three novels about love whose characters fly in the face of stereotypes: Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho, You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi and Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

