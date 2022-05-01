Bookmark This! Ep 30: Questions of travel

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li go on a whistle-stop tour of books about travelling. These range from the journeys of Rebecca Solnit and Sanmao to the introspective musings of Italo Calvino and Robert Macfarlane.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

