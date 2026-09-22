Booker veterans Marlon James and Douglas Stuart on 2026 shortlist
- The 2026 Booker Prize shortlist includes six diverse novels, featuring past winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart aiming for a rare second victory.
- The selected books explore themes like homophobia, alien encounters, mental health, and social experiments, all reshaping readers' views on the world.
- The winner, announced Nov 9, will receive £50,000; judges praised the shortlist for its powerful impact and varied storytelling styles.
AI generated
LONDON – A 640-page tome about the fallout from a homophobic murder in Jamaica. A science-fiction novel that starts with an alien washed up on the shore. A comedy about a campus social experiment in which an actor wears only a black bag to class.
All three of those books are among the six shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize, whose nominees were announced on Sept 23.