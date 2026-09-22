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Booker veterans Marlon James and Douglas Stuart on 2026 shortlist

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Authors Marlon James (left) and Elizabeth Strout has been shortlisted for the 2026 Booker Prize for their novels The Disappearers and The Things We Never Say, respectively.

Authors Marlon James (left) and Elizabeth Strout has been shortlisted for the 2026 Booker Prize for their novels The Disappearers and The Things We Never Say, respectively.

PHOTOS: AFP, LEONARDO CENDAMO

  • The 2026 Booker Prize shortlist includes six diverse novels, featuring past winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart aiming for a rare second victory.
  • The selected books explore themes like homophobia, alien encounters, mental health, and social experiments, all reshaping readers' views on the world.
  • The winner, announced Nov 9, will receive £50,000; judges praised the shortlist for its powerful impact and varied storytelling styles.

AI generated

LONDON – A 640-page tome about the fallout from a homophobic murder in Jamaica. A science-fiction novel that starts with an alien washed up on the shore. A comedy about a campus social experiment in which an actor wears only a black bag to class.

All three of those books are among the six shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize, whose nominees were announced on Sept 23.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.