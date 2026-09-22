Booker veterans Marlon James and Douglas Stuart on 2026 shortlist

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Authors Marlon James (left) and Elizabeth Strout has been shortlisted for the 2026 Booker Prize for their novels The Disappearers and The Things We Never Say, respectively.

LONDON – A 640-page tome about the fallout from a homophobic murder in Jamaica. A science-fiction novel that starts with an alien washed up on the shore. A comedy about a campus social experiment in which an actor wears only a black bag to class.

All three of those books are among the six shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize, whose nominees were announced on Sept 23.