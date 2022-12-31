Book Stack: Keep your eyes peeled for these 8 Singapore titles in 2023

Clinching a rare deal from Berkley, debut author Kyla Zhao’s The Fraud Squad is about a working-class woman who infiltrates Singapore’s high society, revisiting a trope that has proved successful with Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians (2013).

Samantha Song works in a drab public relations firm, but this all changes after she meets Timothy Kingston, the disillusioned son of one of Singapore’s elite families.

Her dream is to write for a high-society magazine, and Timothy and Samantha’s wealthy co-worker Anya Chen appear to offer her a path. The question is: How far will Samantha go before she loses herself?

2. Lost Treasure Of The Lanfang Republic by Tan Lip Hong (January 2023)

Fiction/Epigram/Paperback/440 pages/$26.90