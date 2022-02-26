Book Stack: 10 reads to wrap up February

By Margaret Atwood

Non-fiction/Chatto & Windus/Paperback/496 pages/$44.75/Released on March 1, pre-order here

3 out of 5

What do zombies have to do with the poetry of T. S. Eliot? Such are the funny little connections that pepper Canadian author Margaret Atwood's third essay collection.

It gathers more than 50 "essays and occasional pieces" from 2004 to 2021 from the two-time Booker Prize-winning author. These include new work, like a meditation on life in the Covid-19 pandemic and a foreword for The Bedside Book Of Birds by her partner Graeme Gibson, who died in 2019.

Atwood chews over culture wars and the climate crisis, fashion and feminism, Shakespeare and science fiction. She reviews a lot of books, while getting in a jab at the first savage New York Times review of her most famous novel, The Handmaid's Tale (1985).

The collection is less selective than exhaustive. Despite the urgency evoked by its title, one gains few fresh revelations from these pieces.

2. The Books Of Jacob