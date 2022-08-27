Book Stack: 10 reads to wrap up August

Non-fiction/River Books/Hardcover/296 pages/$48.15/Buy here

This is an effort at remembering a family history that is closely connected to national history, except it is not clear why readers should care about the parts that are non-national in scope, which are overly indulgent in detail.

Shane Bunnag, born in Cambridge, England, is a photographer and film-maker of Thai and Irish descent. He traces the story of his family, the Bunnags, who settled in Thailand from Persia in the early 17th century and climbed to the apex of Thai political power.

2. What We Owe The Future: A Million-Year View by William MacAskill