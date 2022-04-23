Book Stack: 10 reads to wrap up April

By Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein

Non-fiction/Europa Editions/Hardcover/111 pages/$27.82/Buy here/Borrow here

4 out of 5

Fans of the hugely popular Neapolitan Novels by Italian author Elena Ferrante will get a glimpse into her writing process in this short compilation of four heartfelt essays.

Beginning with a memory of how she was taught to tame her writing so that her letters remained within the margins on a piece of writing paper, Ferrante talks about writing as a painful struggle, putting paid to myths of words coming to authors as if in automatic writing.

The famously pseudonymous writer, who has never revealed her identity despite numerous attempts by others to guess it, candidly discusses her two writing selves.

READ MORE HERE

2. The Way Spring Arrives And Other Stories