Book Stack

2. NON-FICTION
WHAT WE OWE THE FUTURE: A MILLION-YEAR VIEW
By William MacAskill
Oneworld Publications/Paperback/ 400 pages/$33.01/Books Kinokuniya
Oxford philosopher MacAskill makes a case for "longtermism" - the view that "positively influencing the long-term future is a key moral priority of our time".
"If humanity," he writes, "survives to even a fraction of its potential life span, then, strange as it may seem, we are the ancients: we live at the very beginning of history, in the most distant past. What we do now will affect untold numbers of future people. We need to act wisely."
3. NON-FICTION
THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO MEMORY: THE SCIENCE OF STRENGTHENING YOUR MIND
By Richard Restak
Skyhorse Publishing/Hardcover/ 216 pages/$42.14/Books Kinokuniya
American neurologist Restak begins with an overview of how our understanding of memory has evolved. The ancients, for instance, saw memory as a tool for creative thinking and had techniques to perfect it.
Restak goes on to address the different types of memory that exist, the perils of memory, and "accessory aids" to improve memory - siestas being one of them.
4. NON-FICTION
FAR OUT: ENCOUNTERS WITH EXTREMISTS
By Charlotte McDonald-Gibson
Granta Books/Hardcover/304 pages/ $39.35/Books Kinokuniya
This book contains the stories of eight people who were drawn to radical beliefs. Among them are a young man who became the face of white nationalism in America during the era of former president Donald Trump, a teenager who left Britain to fight in Syria, and an Australian from Antifa - a far-left anti-fascism movement.
We listen to these stories not to judge, absolve or feel sorry for them, McDonald-Gibson writes.
"We listen because they are our stories too, and reflect the temptation we all have right now to fight the many injustices and inequalities around us by shouting louder, by getting angrier, by blaming others for everything that is wrong in the world."
5. NON-FICTION
INFLUENCE EMPIRE: THE STORY OF TENCENT AND CHINA'S TECH AMBITION
By Lulu Yilun Chen
Hodder & Stoughton/Paperback/ 320 pages/$32.95/ Books Kinokuniya
In 2017, Chinese tech giant Tencent overtook Facebook to become the fifth-largest company in the world.
Business reporter Chen examines key chapters in the company's history - from its origins in the late 1990s to "battles" involving tech companies such as Meituan and Alibaba.
Chen writes: "Little known to people beyond the tech community, Tencent's sphere of influence extends far beyond its home turf. It reaches the screens of hundreds of millions of global gamers via titles like Fortnite and moviegoers via Hollywood blockbusters like Men In Black: International and Venom.
"Backing some of the most popular global goods and services, including Tesla, Reddit, Snapchat and Spotify, it's the puppet master that merges the functions of WhatsApp, PayPal, Facebook, Uber, Deliveroo, Yahoo, TikTok into one super-app known as WeChat."
6. FICTION
DEAD-END MEMORIES: STORIES
By Banana Yoshimoto, translated by Asa Yoneda
Counterpoint Press/Hardcover/ 240 pages/$44.85/Major bookstores
The celebrated Japanese author has written stories about women recovering from infidelity, sexual assault and other events.
This collection was first published in Japanese in 2003.
7. FICTION
HAVEN
By Emma Donoghue
Little, Brown and Company/ Hardcover/272 pages/$48.30/ Books Kinokuniya
The best-selling author of Room (2010) is back with a tale of adventure, survival and spirituality set in seventh-century Ireland.
A priest by the name of Artt - accompanied by two monks - sets sail to a remote island inhabited by thousands of birds.
Donoghue, who is Irish-Canadian, was partly inspired by the real-life island of Skellig Michael, a jagged crag off the coast of County Kerry in south-west Ireland.
8. FICTION
THE LONG KNIVES
By Irvine Welsh
Vintage Publishing/Paperback/ 384 pages/$28.99/Books Kinokuniya
Edinburgh detective Ray Lennox investigates the truth behind the attack of Ritchie Gulliver MP, who has been castrated and left bleeding in an empty warehouse.
This book follows Welsh's 2008 novel Crime and is the second instalment in a trilogy.
9. FICTION
THE ART OF PROPHECY: THE WAR ARTS SAGA, BOOK ONE
By Wesley Chu
Random House/Paperback/ 528 pages/$29.12/Books Kinokuniya
This epic fantasy features a prophesied hero, Jian, who turns out to be a spoilt brat. Enter the great war artist Taishi, who takes it upon herself to train the hero so he can face his destiny.
United States-based Chu, the author of The Lives Of Tao (2013), is also a martial artist.
10. FICTION
THE PACHINKO PARLOUR
By Elisa Shua Dusapin, translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins
Daunt Books/Paperback/124 pages/ $19.41 /Books Kinokuniya
A Swiss-Korean graduate spends a summer in Tokyo visiting her Korean immigrant grandparents, who own a pachinko parlour.
Dusapin's exquisite exploration of identity and belonging was first published in French in 2018. She is also the author of Winter In Sokcho, which won last year's National Book Award for Translated Literature.