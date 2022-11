By Yong Shu Hoong

Poetry/Dakota Books/125 pages/Paperback/$19.26/Books Kinokuniya

4 out of 5

Poet Yong Shu Hoong’s seventh collection, Anatomy Of A Wave, is a nostalgic blend of poetry and memoir. Poems, many of them referencing 1980s songs, are interspersed with prose reflections on the past – shops hawking pirated cassettes, Yong’s experience writing for the indie music magazine BigO and other personal memories.