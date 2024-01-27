Book review: Valley Verified deftly critiques sexism in tech

Valley Verified

By Kyla Zhao

Contemporary/Berkley/Paperback/384 pages/$19.03/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3O8Asjd)

4 stars

Tired of having her story ideas shut down by her snobby boss, New York City fashion writer Zoe Zeng takes a spontaneous and lucrative job offer to be the vice-president of marketing at FitPick, a Silicon Valley start-up that allows users to upload photos of their outfits for others to vote on.

If Zoe succeeds in coming up with the right marketing campaign to catch the attention of investors, gone will be the days of stressing over the perfect outfit for occasions big and small.

The app has promise and no one knows fashion like Zoe, but the cross-country move quickly has her doubting if she is the right person for the job.

The sophomore novel by Singaporean author Kyla Zhao once again delves into the world of fashion and power. Her debut novel The Fraud Squad (2023) follows a working-class woman who infiltrates Singapore’s high society.

Currently based in California, Zhao, 25, blends her background as a fashion magazine writer for Vogue, Tatler and Harper’s Bazaar with her job as a marketing analyst at a Silicon Valley tech company to bridge the gap between fashion and tech for Valley Verified.

What appears on the surface to be a novel about fashion and a young woman finding her identity includes a much more serious discussion around sexism in the tech industry.

After a less-than-successful pitch at FitPick, Zoe unintentionally overhears her colleagues Bram and Austin questioning her qualifications.

Austin says: “I heard Bill met her at some party and hired her on the spot. Didn’t even bother to interview her or check her qualifications or anything.”

The response from Bram stings even more: “She’s probably one of those founder-hounders (women who pursue relationships with founders of tech start-ups). Trust Bill to fall for a pretty face and now we’re the ones stuck working with her.”

However, Zoe’s commitment to making FitPick an inclusive space for people from all walks of life quickly proves she is not to be underestimated.

Comments within the book about social media users wanting safe spaces to share photos without the pressure to appear perfect, as well as an increasing demand for diverse influencers, serve as clever real-life critiques of platforms like Instagram and Facebook, both owned by Meta, for their emphasis on perfectly curated images.

One might not expect such depth from a novel that reads so easily, but Zhao handles the topics with deft care and rightful frustration that women are frequently still second-class in the world of technology.

Easing the sexism Zoe often faces is the solid friendship she finds in Bernadette, a Nordstrom personal shopper who invites the young fashionista to workout sessions and dinners. Being slightly older and having left her consulting job due to health reasons, Bernadette often provides Zoe with a listening ear and sound advice.

More than just a fun romp, Valley Verified stands as an empowering novel for young women in fashion and technology to pursue their dreams, regardless of what others say.

In the wise words of Bernadette: “I’ve always believed dressing up isn’t about turning someone into a different person, but bringing out the best person they can be.”

