Book review: Three non-fiction books on Singapore’s policy issues

Last weekend, on the occasion of United States President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi, Vietnam upgraded its diplomatic ties with the US to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest of its three diplomatic levels.

This put the US in the same category as China and Russia (as well as India and South Korea) with regard to the ruling communist party of Vietnam, and incidentally proved former Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan right.

One of the many insights he allows readers in his new book, Singapore Is Still Not An Island, is that the rest of South-east Asia is finally catching up to what the Republic has consistently advocated for decades. In the face of a more aggressive China, more actively engaging the US in the region will give states here more, not less, manoeuvrability.

This book is the sequel to Kausikan’s Singapore Is Not An Island (2017), also edited by Tan Lian Choo, former press secretary to the Foreign Minister.

Kausikan is a former Singapore ambassador to the Russian Federation and permanent secretary to the United Nations, among other posts he held in his 37 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His thoughts are once more pulled together from his lectures, speeches and articles, this time focusing on Singapore and Asean in the face of increasing US-China tensions.

He highlights the problems of superficial applications of Cold War rhetoric to US-China relations, noting that the two are enmeshed in a global economic system in a way the US and the Soviet Union never were.

More importantly, he argues against those convinced of China’s inexorable rise and the US’ seemingly obvious decline.

China’s economic growth has hit a structurally induced plateau and its foreign policy demands are increasingly being resisted everywhere, he says.

The US’ apparent withdrawal unto itself is also more a correction of the historically aberrant period of American unipolarism post-Cold War.

Without the Soviet Union as an existential threat, it is only natural that it can now afford to be more transactional and get its allies to step up to the plate in maintaining global order.

Kausikan believes these are important modifiers to how Singaporeans should think about the US and China, because domestic and foreign policy will intersect more and more as louder calls are made for Singapore to side with either in the polarised environment.

A population not so easily taken in by historical teleologies and distracting sleights of hand will be able to make clearer assessments of how to preserve Singapore’s core interests, which for him are the essential values of “multicultural meritocracy”, particularly at risk with China’s appeals to Han-ethnic solidarity.

The format of the book perhaps makes for repetitive reading, with Kausikan not averse to self-plagiarise in different contexts, but the overall effect is one of a crystal-clear mind able to discern long-term trends without being beholden to ideology.

Kausikan’s retiree status allows him to speak frankly on issues such as why Singapore may have compromised on its principle of sovereignty during its support for the Gulf War after the 9/11 terrorist attacks; or why instead of denuclearisation, the long-term balance for the region might lie in a multipolar nuclear regional equation that includes nuclear deterrence for Japan and the two Koreas.