Book review: Three new books offer insights into Singapore’s cultural history

Sing Musicals: A History Of Singapore Musical Theatre

By Kenneth Lyen

Non-fiction/World Scientific/Soft cover/168 pages/$34/Epigram (str.sg/ipNx)

2 stars

For Arts’ Sake: Memoirs Of A Singapore Arts Manager

By Juliana Lim

Biography/Talisman/Soft cover/254 pages/$32/Epigram (str.sg/ipNf)

3 stars

From Keroncong To Xinyao: The Record Industry In Singapore, 1903-1985

By Ross Laird

Pop culture/National Archives Of Singapore/Hardcover/323 pages/$49.68 with GST/Books Kinokuniya (str.sg/ipNY)

4 stars

A trio of books addressing various aspects of Singapore’s cultural landscape have hit the bookshelves.

The varying quality of the writing, research and content is a vivid illustration of the gaps in Singapore’s writings about its cultural history.

That there is a dire lack of resources documenting and critiquing the country’s cultural production is no surprise to anyone in the arts community.

While it may seem like a niche interest, research and writing about a country’s cultural history are an integral part of building knowledge, interest and pride in its unique identity as well as understanding how that identity has been built.

These three books attempt to document different aspects of Singapore culture.

Consultant paediatrician Kenneth Lyen, a familiar face in the theatre scene, attempts a recap of musicals produced in Singapore theatre over the years.

Juliana Lim’s memoir looks back at her career, in the public and private sectors, which led her into the then-unknown field of cultural policymaker and arts administrator.

Last but not least is Ross Laird’s heavyweight tome, which scours the depths of the National Archives of Singapore’s collection for a history of the country’s record industry.

Lyen’s book is evidently a labour of love. The author is a composer who has written music for both amateur and professional productions, and his love of musical theatre is undisputed.

The book, however, suffers from an identity crisis, lacking the analytical depth one might expect from the subtitle, A History Of Singapore Musical Theatre, while being too niche to appeal to a broad reading audience.

There is a brief attempt at defining what a Singapore musical is. But most of the book is dedicated to a listing of musicals staged here over the years, along with a brief synopsis of each work.

If the intention is to create a definitive reference text, then there should be more academic rigour to the categories.

The inclusion of Toy Factory Productions’ award-winning 1994 play Titoudao in the non-English musicals chapter raises eyebrows. Hokkien opera excerpts do not a musical make.

One might also quibble with the inclusion of operas – arguably, a different genre of theatre altogether – and amateur school productions.

What does emerge from Lyen’s loving annotation of shows is the unmistakable growth of the Singapore theatre industry over the years.

This impression of exponential growth is also a distinct motif in Lim’s memoir.

Like Lyen’s book, this is evidently a personal passion project and, like the former, it suffers from a lack of editing, which might have caught some of the more egregious grammar and spelling errors, besides tightening the narrative.

Nonetheless, Lim’s point of view is an essential one, as she has had a hand in the formation of cultural policies and initiatives in her capacity as a civil servant in various government bodies and ministries over the years.

She managed several portfolios, including culture at People’s Association in the late 1970s, before moving on to the then Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Information and the Arts as well as Singapore Arts Centre, the precursor of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

She has had a front-row seat to some of the most critical developments in Singapore’s arts landscape, ranging from the programming of the Singapore Arts Festival to the introduction of the arts housing scheme to the building of the multi-million-dollar Esplanade.

Arts insiders will probably scour this memoir, hoping for further insights into certain aspects of cultural policymaking.

But Lim’s memoir is no lurid tell-all. Instead, it is an affectionate, rather rambly account of her long career learning on the job as an arts administrator, at a time when the job description did not exist in the nascent arts scene.