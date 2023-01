By Kate Atkinson

Fiction/Doubleday/Paperback/437 pages/$32.05

4 stars

When shots ring out in a Coker nightclub, the band just plays faster. It is 1926 in Soho, London, where the Jazz Age is in full swing. At the heart of its glittering web is Nellie Coker, the formidable crime matriarch dubbed the Queen of Clubs.