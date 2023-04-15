Book review: Rachel Heng’s The Great Reclamation is a sweeping historical epic about Singapore’s nation-building

The Great Reclamation



By Rachel Heng

Fiction/Riverhead/Paperback/451 pages/$28.03/Major bookstores

5 out of 5

Rachel Heng’s The Great Reclamation is many things. It is an epic of nation-building. It is a historical fantasy. It might be the next great Singapore novel. It is almost certainly the most gripping tale of land reclamation you will read.

This is Heng’s follow-up to her 2018 debut Suicide Club, a more straightforward science-fiction thriller about longevity and mortality. Her evocative, staggeringly researched sophomore effort spans from 1941 to 1963.

It begins, as the national narrative of Singapore has done for the longest time, in a sleepy fishing village, as seven-year-old kampung boy Lee Ah Boon goes out to sea for the first time in his father’s boat.

The Lees are among the kampung’s poorest families, struggling to afford the medical bills for Ah Boon’s sickly uncle, able to send only one of two sons to school.

All this changes on that fateful fishing trip, when Ah Boon, his father and elder brother chance upon a mysterious island that has risen suddenly out of the sea. Their catch that day is unusually splendid.

The islands appear and disappear without warning, seeming to exist outside of space and time. At first, Ah Boon is the only one with the ability to locate them. He later shares the secret with the rest of the kampung, including his classmate Siok Mei, whose parents left her to join China’s war effort against the Japanese.

Ah Boon falls in love with Siok Mei, but they are drawn apart by the grand sweep of history, from the Japanese Occupation of World War II to the riots and political tumult of the 1950s and 1960s before independence.

Siok Mei becomes involved with the leftist cause, while Ah Boon throws his lot in with the nascent ruling party as they embark on the ambitious project of modernising the country.

Heng is writing primarily in the historical realist mode that characterises classic Singapore fiction by the likes of Suchen Christine Lim and Meira Chand, and more recently, Jeremy Tiang’s award-winning novel State Of Emergency (2017).

There is, however, a subtle undercurrent of the fantastic to The Great Reclamation in the form of the islands, which seem to respond to the trauma of historical events.

During the Japanese Occupation, strange catch shows up in the nets: three-tailed prawns, catfish with no eyes. As Singapore modernises, the catch in the islands’ waters dwindles.

Sand inexplicably follows Ah Boon around as he tries to persuade the kampung to leave behind the advancing coastline and move into newly built Housing Board flats.

The noise of piling from the reclamation works causes clocks to slow, shadows to pool unnaturally, and food to rot quicker than it should.

Heng’s management of these two modes is masterful. The magic is imbricated in the dominant strain of historical social realism. Yet, it casts a sheen of unreality over the story that underscores how much of Singapore’s national narrative is calculated construction.

Ah Boon is unable to shake the feeling that the country he inhabits is “a flimsy mirage, an uneasy dream of its former self”.

An architect tells him unironically at a preview of the HDB flats that will make kampungs obsolete: “It is that ineffable kampung spirit that we want to preserve.”