Book review: Pulp friction in Shubigi Rao’s look at banished books, alternative libraries

Pulp III: An Intimate Inventory Of The Banished Book



By Shubigi Rao

Non-fiction/Rock Paper Fire/Softcover/400 pages/$50 before GST at Books Kinokuniya in March/Free as e-copy from pulp-iii.com

4 out of 5

It is easy to lionise books and libraries. But what if a book is dangerous?

In the Venetian antiquarian bookstore Segni nel Tempo, bookseller Federico Bucci tells Singaporean artist and writer Shubigi Rao about some of the most dangerous books ever printed.

There is the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, an index of banned books first printed in the 16th century; and Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion, a text fabricated to incite hatred against the Jewish people.

Bucci’s is one of the many voices in the third instalment of Pulp, Rao’s decade-long project on banished books.

Pulp has been greatly feted since its first instalment was published in 2016. Its second instalment, Pulp II: A Visual Bibliography Of The Banished Book, won the 2020 Singapore Literature Prize for English creative non-fiction.

In 2022, Rao became the first solo female artist to represent Singapore at the Venice Biennale with a paper maze housing copies of Pulp III, as well as a film. The exhibition returned to Singapore’s ArtScience Museum from Jan 6 to 24.

There is an apt irony that the midpoint of this project – supported by the National Arts Council – involves Rao questioning not just the establishment but even her own work that came before.

Pulp II looked at the destruction of libraries such as Vijecnica in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was shelled in 1992. Yet “the library is not sacrosanct”, writes Rao, “since it has also served as a means of exclusion, of reinforcing the apparatus of the state.”

Even the library world’s current obsession with technology comes in for criticism. Should digitisation come at the cost of curating and preserving physical collections?

In Pulp III, Rao moves away from valorising the codex – the bound pages with covers that most people today recognise as a book – to consider other forms of writing, libraries and preserving stories in the margins.

She looks at Kristang, which is spoken by Eurasian communities in Malaysia and Singapore, and Cimbrian, an endangered language in north-eastern Italy.

One of the book’s most fascinating excursions is into the overlooked history of texts in the Malay world. Rao engages Singaporean historians Faris Joraimi and Wei Jin Darryl Lim in rich discussions on syair, a genre of poetic ballads, and the overlooked work of women in lithography and libraries.

Faris likens batik tulis – hand-drawn batik – to literature or text, because the images and motifs are coded with their own specific meanings. “One etymology suggests that the word ‘textile’ predates the term ‘text’, and ‘textile’ goes back to the ancestry of text,” he says.

Rao also travels to what she calls “alternative libraries” around the world.

In Berlin, she visits Bayatna, an Arabic library founded by emigres and refugees. In South Korea, she meets activist Lee Jin-young, a former railroad worker who runs the online library Labor Books.