Pineapple Street

By Jenny Jackson

Fiction/Cornerstone/Paperback/342 pages/$25.92/Books Kinokuniya

3 stars

In the prelude of editor Jenny Jackson’s debut novel Pineapple Street, a character rushes out of a coffee house after uttering the line: “Oh, no! I left my Cartier bracelet in Lena’s BMW and she’s leaving soon for her grandmother’s house in Southampton!”