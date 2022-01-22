Book review: Picking up the pieces of a man's disappearance in Laos

Silencing Of A Laotian Son: The Life, Work And Enforced Disappearance Of Sombath Somphone

By Ng Shui Meng

Non-fiction/International Network of Engaged Buddhists (INEB)/Paperback/292 pages/US$10 ($13.50) before delivery costs/Available at INEB's bookshop

4 out of 5

The image on the cover is the last-known one of the man, a grainy screen grab from a closed-circuit television camera from the evening of Dec 15, 2012, in front of a police post in Vientiane, Laos.

Community development worker Sombath Somphone, who would be 70 this February, has not been seen since.

Even his Jeep has not been found.

His Singaporean wife Ng Shui Meng, who moved to Laos to be with him in 1986, covers more than half a century in the book, which is written in a simple, straightforward and gentle manner. Like the soft- spoken Sombath himself, it has no unnecessary flourishes.

The story of Sombath, who was from a traditional subsistence farming family, is a window into Laos - a still relatively opaque country traumatised by war, only superficially understood by those outside it.

It rarely figures in the global media, yet is part of the shared fabric of mainland South-east Asia stitched together by the waters of the mighty Mekong River.

For Sombath, growing up in his ancestral village, "there was only the land, the river, and the spirits that people believed inhabited every tree, every rock, and every nook and corner. Keeping the spirits happy, or at the very least avoiding offending them, was just as important as making merit at the temple. Buddhism and animism existed in harmony".

Life was not easy. As the eldest child, his responsibilities included fetching water from the Mekong in buckets balanced on a bamboo pole across his shoulders. But that upbringing instilled in him a respect for indigenous knowledge.

After studying in the United States, he returned to the land of his birth.

His community and youth development work earned him widespread recognition as Laos' leading development specialist. In 2005, he was given the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership. That makes his enforced disappearance all the more inexplicable.