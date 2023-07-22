Book review: Nguyen Phan Que Mai’s Dust Child fails to dig deep into lives of Vietnamese mixed-race children

Dust Child

By Nguyen Phan Que Mai

Fiction/Oneworld Publications/Paperback/339 pages/$29.04/Amazon (amzn.to/43vweXB)

3 stars

This sophomore novel by Vietnamese poet-author Nguyen Phan Que Mai is a middling, feel-good exploration of the lives of Amerasian children left in Vietnam after the Vietnam War.

Born of American soldiers and Vietnamese mothers, Amerasians form an underclass in communist Vietnam referred to as the bui doi, or dust of life.

Their Caucasian features are seen as evidence of their mothers’ wartime betrayal and many are discriminated against, leading indigent lives and often homeless.

It should make for a sordid story full of grit, but Que Mai, author of the best-selling The Mountains Sing (2020), has chosen to shear it of any teeth by offering a rather sanitised version of events.

Instead of focusing on the lives of these Amerasians, she shifts the centre of her story to an American veteran’s return to Vietnam and the search for his former mistress and child. It is a deeply unsatisfying take and feels like a wasted opportunity.

The American veteran in question, Dan, supplies one of a trio of narrative strands.

Still suffering from trauma from the Vietnam War, during which he was a helicopter pilot, Dan has returned to Vietnam with his wife Linda, who believes that going back to “the land of fear” would help Dan process his feelings and give their faltering marriage a new hope.

But Dan’s trauma also stems from his guilt at having abandoned his then pregnant Vietnamese girlfriend, whom he knows only as Kim.

Kim’s name is really Trang, and she, together with her sister Quynh, was pressured into being bar hostesses in Saigon during the war to repay a family debt.

It is from Trang’s perspective that Que Mai writes most convincingly, taking readers back to a time of her relative innocence, when whether to sleep with customers for more money was still a moral question.