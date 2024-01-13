Book review: National Dish serves up bite-size portions of history in food-focused travelogues

National Dish: Around The World In Search Of Food, History And The Meaning Of Home

By Anya von Bremzen

Food history/One/340 pages/Paperback/$32.91 from Amazon SG (amzn.to/3NPJphb)

Three stars

This book is a good resource for food- and travel-mad Singaporeans, who can Google search and map pin a whole host of eateries across the three continents and six countries covered.

Cookbook author and food writer Anya von Bremzen is well-equipped as a travel host, feeding well-researched nuggets of anthropological, geographic, social and political history in bite-size chapters. She certainly has an ear for the quick sound bite and newsy hook that draws in not just the hardcore foodie, but also the curious passer-by.

The concept for National Dish is simple. Von Bremzen eats her way through signature dishes in each of the six countries she visits – France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Mexico and Turkey – dissecting the process by which a dish defines national identity.

She starts with the pinnacle of Western epicurean refinement – France. The dish is pot-au-feu, literally translated as pot on the fire, a slow-cooked stew with beef, chicken and assorted root vegetables.

Subsequent chapters hopscotch through Europe with token nods to Asia and the Americas.

In Naples, it is the famed pizza Napoletana that claims centre stage, with pasta coming in a photo-finish second. Ramen and rice are the competing carbs in Tokyo.

Spain’s famed moveable tapas feast is a bit of a cheat because this is a multi-plate line-up rather than one dish. Similarly for Istanbul, where the writer opts for the Ottoman potluck rather than a single dish.

As for Mexico, maize is more an ingredient than a dish even if it is the main component of tortillas. Moles, however, are a justifiably famed culinary tradition.

Even in this short summary, the pitfalls of the premise are evident. Trying to name a national dish is a fraught affair. Just look at Singaporeans arguing over chicken rice versus bak chor mee.

One dish cannot hope to encapsulate the diversity of a cuisine.

Yet, food can offer immensely illuminating insights into the geography and history of peoples. At her best, von Bremzen manages to dive deep into the origins of foodstuffs and tease out the multicultural roots of a seemingly monocultural dish.