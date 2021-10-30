Book review: Mobility as destiny in Parag Khanna's Move

Move by Parag Khanna.
Move by Parag Khanna.PHOTOS: PARAG KHANNA, HACHETTE
Associate Editor
  • Published
    43 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

By Parag Khanna
Non-fiction/Hachette/Paperback/352 pages/$30.90/Available here
5 out of 5

The victory of teenager Emma Raducanu in the United States Open tennis championship last month sparked a spirited discussion about her multicultural identity.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 