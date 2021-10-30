Book review: Mobility as destiny in Parag Khanna's Move

By Parag Khanna
Non-fiction/Hachette/Paperback/352 pages/$30.90/Available here
5 out of 5
The victory of teenager Emma Raducanu in the United States Open tennis championship last month sparked a spirited discussion about her multicultural identity.
By Parag Khanna
Non-fiction/Hachette/Paperback/352 pages/$30.90/Available here
5 out of 5
The victory of teenager Emma Raducanu in the United States Open tennis championship last month sparked a spirited discussion about her multicultural identity.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.