Book review: Maud Ventura’s debut novel My Husband addresses female hysteria and domestic unrest

My Husband

By Maud Ventura, translated by Emma Ramadan

Thriller/HarperVia/Hardcover/272 pages/$28.99/Amazon SG (amzn.to/442QSP6)

4 stars

Maud Ventura’s 2021 debut novel My Husband begins with a statement that is often a harbinger of trouble in paradise: “We need to find a moment to talk.”

Those dreaded words from her husband send the unnamed narrator, a 40-year-old Frenchwoman who works part-time as an English teacher and English-French translator, into a spiral. Separation from her husband is akin to death for her.

My Husband was first published in France and won in 2021 the Prix du Premier Roman, which is awarded to the best French debut novel each year.

Ventura’s work was translated into English by Emma Ramadan.

The narrator recalls and scrutinises the happenings of the past week leading up to her husband’s foreboding utterance.

Ventura’s prose is simple, yet maps the psychological contours of its troubled narrator with claustrophobic precision.

The narrator has synaesthesia – where one cognitive idea is involuntarily linked to another.

For her, each weekday corresponds to a different colour and mood. Monday ushers in beginnings and “wears a deep royal blue”. Tuesdays are black days of conflict. Wednesdays are orange and highly emotional.

Her synaesthesia renders her physical perception unreliable. It serves also as a metaphor for her erratic emotions: “It’s as though each day of the week places a filter in front of my eyes. Each morning, my entire landscape shifts in hue.”

For most of the novel, Ventura seems to castigate maudlin females, too teary-eyed to perceive reality objectively and the victims of their own over-analysis.

The narrator invites scorn.

She did not breastfeed her two children to maintain the “perkiness of my chest”. She shows no affection for her children because she is “too busy being in love to be a good mother”.