Book review: Marie Tierney explores darkness and human monstrosity in debut novel Deadly Animals

By Marie Tierney

Brave and precocious, 13-year-old Ava Bonney defies the typical teenage mould with her macabre hobby – studying the decomposition of animals.

Armed with a red notebook and blue pen, she stealthily ventures out at night, awaiting the next roadside discovery near the highway where she lives.

However, her unusual hobby takes a dark turn when she stumbles upon the body of a classmate.

British author Marie Tierney’s debut novel, Deadly Animals, is a crime thriller that masterfully explores the concept of “monsters” that exist in human form. Through the investigation of the death of Ava’s classmate, the story reveals layers of darkness and plumbs depths beyond the initial mystery.

Set in the 1980s, the story is written with references to developments in the world of forensic investigations at the time, and signals Tierney drawing inspiration from true crime.

Ava’s fascination with death and decay centres on animals until that pivotal night, and unable to resist, she immerses herself in the mystery of her classmate’s death. Gradually, the death is revealed as the work of a serial killer, coinciding with the coinage of the term.

Despite the novel’s creepy premise, it excels in its exploration of friendship and kindness amid darkness, particularly evident in the bond formed between Seth Delahaye, the lead detective on the case, and Ava.

A warm and sympathetic character, Detective Delahaye quickly recognises Ava’s value to the investigation, appreciating her resourcefulness and intelligence, traits that no one else seems to pick up on.

This unlikely friendship, despite their age gap, is a testament to the shifting cultural and societal norms of the 1980s.

In an era of old-fashioned mindsets, the detective’s enlightened attitude towards women stands out. His patient and understanding approach to Ava adds complexity to his character and makes their relationship unique as it defies readers’ expectations of a policeman-child dynamic.

Ava shines as the novel’s protagonist. More than just an intelligent and kind person, she is a good daughter despite her mother’s failings, as well as a stalwart big sister and a faithful friend.

She also possesses a keen sense of justice that, coupled with her bravery, makes her the hero of the story. A compelling and relatable character, she is the moral compass of the tale.

The author’s attention to detail, especially in the forensic science and the facts Ava presents, adds intrigue to the plot without veering into gratuitousness. Despite some disturbing and gruesome descriptions, particularly of dead bodies, Tierney skilfully balances these with lighter moments, creating a well-rounded narrative.

The plot is well thought through with a perfect balance of suspense and detail, but the identity of the main villain is easily uncovered. Nonetheless, this does not detract from the intriguing storyline.

A riveting debut that blends crime fiction with social commentary, Tierney’s storytelling and nuanced character development offer a thought-provoking exploration of darkness, resilience and the human capacity for both good and evil.

