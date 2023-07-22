Book review: Legendary Chinese pirate queen Shek Yeung’s life gets half-hearted feminist retelling

Deep As The Sky, Red As The Sea

By Rita Chang-Eppig

Fiction/Bloomsbury Publishing/Hardover/281 pages/$24.08/Amazon (amzn.to/46V4UoK)

3 stars

The tale of Chinese pirate queen Shek Yeung – also known as Madam Ching, Ching Shih and Cheng-Yi Sao – is ripe for reclamation especially in the post-#MeToo era and with interest in Asian stories at an all-time high in Western publishing circles.

Shek Yeung’s life is proof that fact can be stranger than fiction. Born in 1775, she was a brothel worker before she married pirate king Cheng Yat. Upon his death, variously recorded as drowned or murdered during a typhoon off Vietnam, Shek Yeung inherited his fleet and married his adopted son Cheung Po.

To top it all off, the wily Shek Yeung was smart enough to barter a pardon from the Qing authorities while the going was good, retiring to run various brothels and gaming enterprises till her death at 69 in 1844.

All this is, of course, catnip for contemporary authors eager to map modern muscle onto the skeletal remains of her story.

Debut novelist Rita Chang-Eppig, who comes armed with a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Fine Arts in Fiction from New York University, seems eminently qualified to retell Shek Yeung’s story.

Yet Deep As The Sky, Red As The Sea never quite takes flight. Various authorial decisions, despite gestures at contemporary liberation, ironically succeed only in keeping Shek Yeung earthbound.

The story begins promisingly enough, with Shek Yeung witnessing first husband Cheng Yat’s death at the hands of a cutlass-wielding Portuguese soldier. Yet what should be a cinematic opener never flowers into bloody action.

Instead, the dominant tone is one of introspection as she muses about her own ambivalence towards the man whom she both loves and fears, doubts and believes, questions and obeys.

The narrative switches between following Shek Yeung’s schemes to retain control of her half of the fleet and flashbacks to her childhood, interspersed with stories about Ma-Zou, worshipped not only as the goddess of the sea but also a deity with a mortal origin story.

This attempt at drawing parallels between the lives of Shek Yeung and Ma-Zou, despite initial promise, never pays off.

Chang-Eppig’s writing attempts some ornate flourishes to capture the period feel and she is only intermittently successful.

Shek Yeung’s distant relationship with her young son is conveyed in one line: “She stroked his back falteringly, her cold hand a disembodied thing haunting the stone path of his spine.”

But some attempts are just strained similes: “Lam Yuk-Yiu’s whip was tucked into her sash and trailed on the ground behind her like a line of thought she’d lost interest in.”