Book review: Japan Casino Uprising a sharp socio-political commentary on its derailed integrated resort dreams

Yet IRs are staunchly unpopular in Japan, and would not have taken flight if not for Mr Abe’s ruling party’s numbers in the Diet, or Japan’s Parliament, en route to becoming Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. This allowed him to, essentially, ramrod home unpopular legislation.

Even then, the ongoing opposition beggars understanding.

Critics cite a fear of gambling addiction – which can be curtailed by introducing safeguards – and yet say nothing about the ubiquitous pachinko pinball parlours that litter the country, a dangerously ruinous gambling titan that is not officially regarded as “gambling”.

It was against this backdrop that the passage of the IR law won euphoria among investors.

Cheng describes in a particularly colourful anecdote: “A few would mark the occasion by skinny-dipping in the pitch-black hotel pool before being chased out by security staff, but not before one chipped a tooth and another dislocated a finger from the escapades.”

But their world would soon come crashing down in a turn of events that, Cheng argues, was caused by a toxic mix of fractured politics, social issues and, perhaps, most damagingly, inefficient lawmaking leading to ill-thought-out and unfeasible rules.

This has impaired an industry that could well enrich the debt-laden Japanese economy.

While there had been avid interest from regions such as Yokohama (which RWS owner Genting Singapore had been interested in) and Hokkaido, there were only two takers – Osaka and Nagasaki – for three licences.

Hopes were once rife that Japan could open its first IR in Osaka in time for the World Expo that the city will host in 2025. But it will not be until the turn of the decade – at the earliest – when the first IR opens for business.

“A virgin casino market with so much promise only five years earlier, and which was widely touted to put Singapore in the shade, was perilously vitiating into a damp squib,” Cheng says.

In setting the stage, Cheng looks at how regions from Malaysia to Macau came to have casinos, as well as how Singapore’s two IRs had been planned and built. This is interspersed with sharp though sometimes overblown social commentary about Japan on tangential issues such as immigrant deaths (“something out of a poor third-world banana republic”).

Although he offers some potent suggestions to Japanese policymakers on a possible face-saving way forward, he notes: “Whenever political headwinds strike, the IR process goes into park mode and the agenda is taken off the Diet session.”

With Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet approval ratings in the doldrums, it does not look like IRs will be near the top of his priority list any time soon.

