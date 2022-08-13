Book review: Isa Kamari's short stories will inspire readers to do some soul-searching

Maladies Of The Soul: Stories

By Isa Kamari

Fiction/Marshall Cavendish Editions/Paperback/111 pages/$17.12/Buy here

3 out of 5

Maladies Of The Soul, populated with Singaporean characters who lead lives of quiet desperation, contains 15 stories about various social and psychological ills.

Isa Kamari, a prominent figure in Singapore's Malay literary scene, received the Cultural Medallion in 2007.

His bilingual ability is impressive. He wrote nearly all the stories in this collection in Malay and translated them to English himself. Two were originally written in English.

An architect by training, Isa has an eye for perspective and composition that translates into his prose - not least in The Orchid, where a Singapore man, Helmy, travels to a foreign monastery in search of peace.

Many of the stories are thought-provoking and read like modern-day fables responding to issues such as self-alienation, narcissism and materialism.

In one story, a bullish stock trader becomes a literal bull. In another, a silkworm wishing to emigrate tells its friend: "If we really yearn for freedom, you must realise that our wings are broken the moment we accept the softness of silk."

The more arresting pieces are those which operate with a lighter touch, resting confidently in their own ambiguity.

Take, for instance, the psychologically astute Green Man Plus, which first appeared in English in the 2012 anthology Fish Eats Lion.

A senior citizen crosses and re-crosses the same road, using his purple concession card to keep the green man flashing for an extra few seconds each time.

In a liminal state of to-and-fro, he hopes for an "extended crossover" - an extension, perhaps, of his time on earth.