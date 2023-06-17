Book review: If Only They Knew scratches the surface of conversations around racism towards Singaporean Malays

If Only They Knew

By Anita Othman

Fiction/Penguin Random House SEA/Paperback/214 pages/$20.54/Amazon SG

3 out of 5 stars

If you could pass for a different race for wider opportunities, would you?

Singaporean-Malay author Anita Othman poses the multilayered question in her sophomore novel, If Only They Knew, in which Malay protagonist Saloma Salem strives to prove that being part of a minority race in Singapore cannot keep her from being successful.

The novel attempts to unpack a history of microaggressive comments and attitudes towards Malays, such as comments about skin colour and stereotypes of lesser education and marital expectations.

Early on, Saloma scolds her girlfriends for thoughtless comments: “It seems to be a topic that many people in this country just talk about with such casual ease, but honestly, it’s hard when you’re at the receiving end.”

Well-crafted as an unlikeable protagonist, Saloma shows how ambition can lead to selfishness and lack of awareness of the feelings of those around her.

A tendency to neglect visiting her elderly mother, dismiss her husband Noah and continue to expand their tuition business despite his objections – these are prominent examples of her quest to achieve, without considering the consequences.

Simultaneously, she grapples with her internalised racism, frequently justifying why she lets strangers believe she is Spanish or Italian, rather than a light-skinned Malay woman.

Citing her father’s belief that English is the superior language, the only Malay she uses is “sayang” as an affectionate nickname for her husband.

Unlike Saloma, author Anita, who is in her 50s and a National University of Singapore graduate in literature and English language, says she embraces her heritage with open arms, especially during the three years she spent in Germany and five years in Indonesia, following her husband for his job with a German company.

She spent the time caring for their daughter and writing columns for the Jakarta Globe and Jakarta Post.

“I embraced my culture even more when I was in Germany. I felt more comfortable in my skin. I love cooking, and that made me feel more aware of my race. In some ways, Munich is like a second home to me,” says the two-time author.

Her first novel, Still Water, was published in 2021.

Of her protagonist, Anita observes: “We all have darkness in us, in whatever shape or form – I’ve always been interested in that. I like to explore uncomfortable topics.”

However, the novel occasionally struggles to balance its themes, tending to fixate on Saloma’s unbridled desire for success and recognition.

A habit of telling rather than showing makes it difficult at times for the reader to properly connect with Saloma, as he or she is consistently told how the protagonist reacts rather than experiencing it himself or herself.

Moments that can lead to productive commentary about race or cultural expectations end quickly or result in a preachy lecture from Saloma.

While Saloma’s final comment of “I’m from Singapore. And I’m Malay” is a positive step towards seeing her look at the issue of self-acceptance, it unfortunately lacks impact as the reader does not see her wrestle or work to finally accept her Malay heritage.

