Book review: Home chef Tiffy Chen’s debut cookbook full of easy, flavourful recipes

By Tiffy Chen

Cookbook/Ten Speed Press/Hardcover/272 pages/$44.60/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3xd1FeU)

5 stars

Not all cookbooks take three years of development and three generations of input to develop recipes, but these extra steps taken by Taiwanese-Canadian home chef Tiffy Chen have paid off.

Tiffy Cooks (2024) includes 88 recipes – chosen because the number is considered lucky in Chinese culture – which range from quick breakfast foods to bulk items that can be frozen for months. She also includes basics like perfecting rice on the stove or her trusty chilli oil, which she gifts to friends and family during the holidays.

She took the plunge in 2020, quitting her corporate job as a sales consultant to be a full-time food creator on TikTok and her blog, Tiffy Cooks. Since posting her first video on Sept 3, 2020, Chen has grown her audience to 3.3 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

She also launched Kai Dong, a line of cooking sauces and noodles, on Dec 6, 2023. The products, released in batches, are available on kaidongfoods.com.

Her videos, many of which feature Asian dishes and meals, offer a range of content from quick recipes to make in between work-from-home (WFH) meetings and recreating street food such as Taiwanese street corn and Japanese egg sandos.

“Food is our love language, and in these pages are 88 of my recipes that I hope you will use to express your own love,” Chen says in her cookbook.

Not having cooked a full family meal in over a year, this reviewer chooses to try out the easier recipes: Chen’s traditional Taiwanese noodles, garlic oil and crispy fried beans. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, and the ingredient list helpfully lists the amount needed in grams, which makes grocery shopping a smoother process.

A small but appreciated bonus is the ease with which the hardcover book lies open with its pages almost entirely flat. This is convenient for cooks who will not have to find paperweights to hold a page down or tilt their heads at weird angles to read recipes. It is also easy to flip between recipes.

Despite a few minor missteps – not finding the exact noodles, running out of oyster sauce and chopping up too many vegetables – I still manage to turn out a delicious and flavourful meal.